Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13875675

Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market Manufactures:

Lanxess

ExxonMobil

DOW

SK Chemical

JSR/Kumho

Sumitomo

Lion Elastomers

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Eni (Polimeri Europa)

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market Types:

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market Applications:

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Others Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13875675 Questions Answered in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market Report: Which are the five top players of the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market?

How will the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market?

Which regional market will show the highest Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market growth? Scope Of this Report:

North America is the dominate producer of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), the production was 463 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 35.13% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 24.10%. China has the highest production growth rate of 69.82% from 2011 to 2016. a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 26.54% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 65.64% production share of the market in 2016.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2017 to 2023. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain a decline trend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.The worldwide market for Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 3940 million USD in 2024, from 3360 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.