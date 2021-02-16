Global Point of Care Testing Market 2020 Opportunities with Industry Size, Competitor Analysis and Regional Demand||Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory

Gaining valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help business achieve business goals. This Point of Care Testing market research report is a proven and consistent source of information which gives telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities that drives business towards the success. Market segmentation studies conducted in this report with respect to product type, applications, and geography are valuable in taking any verdict about the products. A reliable Point of Care Testing market report also provides company profiles and contact information of the key market players in the key manufacturer’s section.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy Of report Along With Important Graphs @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=point-care-testing-poct-market

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMrieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical and others.

Segmentation: Global Point of Care Testing Market

By Product

(Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Cholesterol Testing Kits, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Hematology Testing Kits, Drugs Of Abuse Testing Kits, Fecal Occult Testing Kits, Rapid Coagulation Testing Kits & Others),

Prescription Mode

(Prescription Based Testing & Over-The-Counter Testing),

Distribution Channel

(Direct Tenders & Retail),

End User

(Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Healthcare, & Research Laboratory),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

‘Buy This Exclusive report At Special Discount @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=point-care-testing-poct-market

Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases : Global Point-of-Care Testing Market

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD), various respiratory and infectious diseases continue to be the main cause of mortality representing about 30% of all deaths worldwide. Chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and obesity are at the major risk factors for the occurrence of CVD. With the fast economic development and increasing westernization of lifestyle in the last few decades has lead to the increase in the prevalence rate of these diseases enormously driving the demand for point-of-care diagnostic market in the coming years

Laboratory Staff Shortages : Global Point-of-Care Testing Market

Laboratory staff shortages or lack of skilled tec hnicians is another factor driving the development of POC test especially in the field of medical diagnostics, unavailability of skilled staff is increasing and due to this reason there is an increase in the level of automation and self-contained systems that involves negligible user interaction. Therefore, this shortage of skilled staff will accelerate the market penetration rates of POC diagnostic products. Another factor for growth in the point of care market will be driven by elderly patient’s preference for home monitoring and government initiatives aimed at increasing the adoption of point-of-care testing to cut costs.

Market Drivers: Global Point-of-Care Testing Market

Growing Geriatric Population

Advancement In Technology

Decentralized Laboratory Testing

Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Laboratory Staff Shortages

Market Restraints

High cost for point of care testing devices

Product recalls and reluctance from the industry towards changing the existing norms