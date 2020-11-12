Global 3D Printing of Metals Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by 2024 with Top Key Players

The Recently distributed report by 360 Research Reports Namely “3D Printing of Metals Market” Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2024, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application focuses on the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. The report describes a detailed analysis of market size, key market segments, growth analysis, market share, competitive landscape. The report answers what are the scenarios for the growth of the global market. The report offers a point by point knowledge about key aspects related to the global 3D Printing of Metals market such as product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes, and figures. It studies the global status of the market along with growth opportunities, main players, and future forecasts for 2020 to 2024 time-period. The report consolidates market variations, feature assessment, cost structure, capability, movement, and measuring of business.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About 3D Printing of Metals Market:

3D Printing of Metals, also called metal additive manufacturing, can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.

The research covers the current 3D Printing of Metals market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

The demand for metal products made by 3D printing is expanding in industrial market. And the 3D printing of metals′s market is currently by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM etc.At present, the manufactures of 3D printing of metals are concentrated in Europe, USA and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 95.13% in 2015. The follow area is USA. The global production of 3D printing of metals increases from 107 Unit in 2011 to 924 Unit in 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of 3D printing of metals are EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM, 3D Systems and Arcam AB. And the production of EOS GmbH occupied about 49.14% in 2015.

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions