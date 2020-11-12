General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market” Status (2015-2019) And Forecast (2020-2024) By Region, Product Type & End-Use” is the latest research study released by 360 Research Reports that offers a potential headway to all the market information and opportunities that are currently available in the global market. The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market:

General purpose polystyrene (GPPS) is produced by the polymerization of the monomer styrene, which is a derivative of petroleum. It is classified as a hydrocarbon, due to composed of carbon and hydrogen atoms only.

INEOS

Total Petrochemicals

BASF SE

Trinseo

Sabic

PS Japan

Chi Mei Corporation

Polimeri

Supreme Petrochem

Chevron Phillips Chemical

KKPC

E.Styrenics

Formosa Chemicals

Hyundai Engineering

Taita Chemical

LG Chem

Toyo Engineer

VIETNAM Polystyrene

CNPC

SECCO Petrochemical

SINOPEC

BASF-YPC Company

RASTAR Synthetic Material

Hong Kong Petrochemical

Astor Chemical

Founder Commpoities

The global production of general purpose polystyrene increased from 5084.1 K MT in 2010 to 6462.4 K MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 5.73%. Asia is the major manufacturing market in the world. China holds 25.41% of the global production while Asia (except China) holds 23.31% in 2014. This industry is relatively fragmented. INEOS is the world leader, which holds the 14.69% production share in 2014. Trinseo (China) is the China leader in recent years.Asia is the major consumption market in the world. China holds 23.43% consumption volume in the global in 2014 while Asia (except China) holds 21.56%. General purpose polystyrene downstream is packaging, electronic appliances and daily consumer products, etc. In recent years, electronic appliances develop rapidly. The demand for eneral purpose polystyrene will correspondingly increase.

Extrusion molding

Injection molding

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Packaging

Electronic Appliances

Daily Consumer Products

Construction