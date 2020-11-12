Mobile Patient Lifts Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

The Recently distributed report by 360 Research Reports Namely “Mobile Patient Lifts Market” Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2024, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application focuses on the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. The report describes a detailed analysis of market size, key market segments, growth analysis, market share, competitive landscape. The report answers what are the scenarios for the growth of the global market. The report offers a point by point knowledge about key aspects related to the global Mobile Patient Lifts market such as product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes, and figures. It studies the global status of the market along with growth opportunities, main players, and future forecasts for 2020 to 2024 time-period. The report consolidates market variations, feature assessment, cost structure, capability, movement, and measuring of business.

Mobile Patient Lifts is an assistive device that allows patients in hospitals and nursing homes and those receiving home health care to be transferred between a bed and a chair or other similar resting places, using hydraulic power. Sling lifts are used for patients whose mobility is limited. They could be mobile (or floor) lifts or overhead lifts (suspended from ceiling-mounted or overhead tracks).

ArjoHuntleigh

Hill-Rom

Invacare

Dupont Medical

Handicare

Joerns Healthcare

GAINSBOROUGH

Prism Medical

Hengyi

Guldmann

This report focuses on the Mobile Patient Lifts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The leading manufactures mainly are ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom, INVACARE, Dupont-medical and Handicare. ArjoHuntleigh is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 25% in 2016. The next is Hill-Rom and INVACARE.Geographically, the global mobile patient lifts market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest share in the global mobile patient lifts market, its revenue of global market exceeds 45% in 2016. The next is North America.The worldwide market for Mobile Patient Lifts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 2140 million US$ in 2023, from 1440 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Manual Lifts

Power Lifts Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital

Nursing homes

Old folks€™ home