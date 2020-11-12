Global Die Attach Materials Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Global “Die Attach Materials Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Die Attach Materials market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Die Attach Materials Market:

Die-attach are the term reserved for processes where the face of a die is attached to a substrate by a single joint.

The research covers the current Die Attach Materials market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

SMIC

Henkel

Shenzhen Vital New Material

Indium

Alpha Assembly Solutions

TONGFANG TECH

Umicore

Heraeu

AIM

TAMURA RADIO

Kyocera

Shanghai Jinji

Palomar Technologies

Nordson EFD

For power and high-power applications, die-attach products are made of high-lead solder alloys, which fulfill the requirements of high melting temperature and adequate thermo-mechanical properties, to ensure lifetime package reliability. However, die-attach processes parameters must be adapted for each application to achieve optimal results.In global market, the production of Die Attach Materials increases from 21165 MT in 2012 to 26131MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.41%. In 2016, the global Die Attach Materials market is led by China, capturing about 43.63% of global Die Attach Materials production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 6.51% global production share.At present, the major manufacturers of Die Attach Materials are SMIC, Henkel, Shenzhen Vital New Material, Indium, Alpha Assembly Solutions, TONGFANG TECH, Umicore. SMIC is the world leader, holding 7.34% production market share in 2016.In application, Die Attach Materials downstream is wide and recently Die Attach Materials has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Telecommunications and others. Globally, the Die Attach Materials market is mainly driven by growing demand for Consumer Electronics which accounts for nearly 79.19% of total downstream consumption of Die Attach Materials in global.In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Die Attach Materials production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of Die Attach Materials is estimated to be 35809 MT. The worldwide market for Die Attach Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 1070 million US$ in 2023, from 770 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Die Attach Paste

Die Attach Wire

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Telecommunications