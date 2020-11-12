Construction Robotics Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Global “Construction Robotics Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Construction Robotics market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Construction Robotics market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

This report studies the construction robotics, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

Brokk

Husqvarna

Conjet

TopTec Spezialmaschinen

Giant Hydraulic Tech

Beijing Borui Intelligent Control

Alpine

Cazza

Construction Robotic

Shimizu Construction

This report focuses on the Construction Robotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Europe and North America are dominating the construction robots market; in future, China and Japan will play more important roles in future, especially in China, now extremely vibrant and more players are looking for the market opportunities. The worldwide market for Construction Robotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2023, from 200 million US$ in 2020. Report further studies the market development status and future Construction Robotics Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Construction Robotics market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Demolition Robots

Building Robots

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Metallurgical Industry

Construction and Cement

Mining