Global Conveyor and Drive Belt Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

The Conveyor belt is an endless band that transfers the material conveyed between two points. A conveyor belt is comprised of a reinforced member, or carcass, and a protective covering. Conveyor belts are generally a composite of rubber or some elastomer such as PVC and fabric or some other reinforcement. The elastomer is the external covering which provides wear ability and protection from the handling environment. The fabric carcass internally serves as the strength bearing member for supporting the load and to control stretching of the belt.

Habasit

Ammeraal Beltech

Forbo-Siegling

Sampla

Intralox

Volta Belting

Derco

Veyance Technologies

Esbelt

Bando

Mitsuboshi

Nitta

MARTENS

CHIORINO

Sparks

YongLi

Wuxi Shun Sheng

Beltar

LIAN DA

Jiangyin TianGuang

Shanghai Beiwen

Gates

Dayco

This report focuses on the Conveyor and Drive Belt in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government€™ policy and the high production of Conveyor and Drive Belt in the international market, the current demand for Conveyor and Drive Belt product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, EU, US and China.In 2015, the global production of the Conveyor and Drive Belt reaches over 20333 10k sq.m, and the growth rate is around 8% during the last five years. And we estimate the growth rate will be stable in the following years.Habasit, Ammeraal Beltech and Forbo-Siegling are the leading players in the industry. And these companies occupied about 27.3% market share in 2015. Not as heavy conveyor belt, Conveyor and Drive Belt is mainly produced in developed areas like EU, NA and Japan. Also, the advanced technologies are mainly seized by large companies. Although sales of Conveyor and Drive Belt brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Conveyor and Drive Belt field hastily.€¦The worldwide market for Conveyor and Drive Belt is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 7720 million US$ in 2023, from 6140 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Civil Application

Industrial Application