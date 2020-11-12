Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

The Recently distributed report by 360 Research Reports Namely “UV Disinfection Equipment Market” Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2024, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application focuses on the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. The report describes a detailed analysis of market size, key market segments, growth analysis, market share, competitive landscape. The report answers what are the scenarios for the growth of the global market. The report offers a point by point knowledge about key aspects related to the global UV Disinfection Equipment market such as product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes, and figures. It studies the global status of the market along with growth opportunities, main players, and future forecasts for 2020 to 2024 time-period. The report consolidates market variations, feature assessment, cost structure, capability, movement, and measuring of business.

Medical UV Disinfection Equipment refers to the process that is used to sterilize the water, air and others. UV disinfection equipment uses UV light for the disinfection process and does not involve the usage of chemicals. Hence, UV disinfection is considered more user-friendly and eco-friendly than other types of disinfection equipment.

Getinge Group

STERIS

UltraViolet Devices

Xenex

Lumalier

Ju Guang

LAOKEN

Shinva

This report focuses on the UV Disinfection Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Medical UV disinfection equipment refers to the process that is used to sterilize the water, air and others. UV disinfection equipment uses UV light for the disinfection process and does not involve the usage of chemicals. Hence, UV disinfection is considered more user-friendly and eco-friendly than other types of disinfection equipment. The types of medical UV disinfection equipment mainly include mobile type, wall-mounted type, cabinet type and other types.The medical UV disinfection equipment is concentrated, the production of top nine manufacturers account about 65% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America. In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. The transnational companies, like Getinge Group are the leading manufactures in the World. North America is the largest consumer of medical UV disinfection equipment. In 2015, the consumption of medical UV disinfection equipment s about 35.61 K Units in North America; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 31%. China has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of medical UV disinfection equipment in the Asia region. The worldwide market for UV Disinfection Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 360 million US$ in 2023, from 260 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Mobile Type

Wall-mounted Type

Cabinet Type

Other Types Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital

Clinic