Electrical Insulation Tape Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Electrical Insulation Tape (or Electrical Tape) is a type of pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other material that conduct electricity. It can be made of many plastics, but vinyl is most popular, as it stretches well and gives an effective and long lasting insulation. Electrical tape for class H insulation is made of fiberglass cloth.

3M

Achem (YC Group)

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Nitto

IPG

Scapa

Saint Gobin (CHR)

Four Pillars

H-Old

Plymouth

Teraoka

Wurth

Shushi

Yongle

Yongguan adhesive

Sincere

Denka

Furukawa Electric Scope of the Electrical Insulation Tape Market Report: This report focuses on the Electrical Insulation Tape in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The growing manufacturing sector in all regions is expected to generate demand and drive the Electrical Insulation Tape market during the forecast period.The electrical and electronics application dominated the Electrical Insulation Tape market during the forecast period, closely followed by Auto industry in 2015. Auto industry application is also expected to witness high growth rate between 2016 and 2021 due to the growing paints & coatings industry in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, as a result increasing the demand for Electrical Insulation Tape in the respective regions. The growing manufacturing industry in the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is also driving the market.The Electrical Insulation Tape market is classified based on type: Cloth Electrical Tape, PVC Electrical Tape, PET electrical Tape. The market is dominated by PVC Electrical Tape due to their enhanced properties such as low price, suitable for insulation and protection of electrical parts and wires. The PET electrical Tape segment is also projected to be the second fastest-growing type of Electrical Insulation Tape during the forecast period.The worldwide market for Electrical Insulation Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million US$ in 2023, from 1340 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Electrical Insulation Tape Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Electrical Insulation Tape Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Electrical Insulation Tape market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

PVC Electrical Tape

Cloth Electrical Tape

PET Electrical Tape Major Applications are as follows:

Electrical and Electronics

Auto Industry

Aerospace