Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by 2024 with Top Key Players

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market, N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is an important polar solvent with strong selectivity and stability. It is a colorless oily liquid and has slight amine odor, which can be soluble in water, alcohols, ethers, esters, ketones, halogenated hydrocarbons, aromatics and castor oil.

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Londellbasell

Ashland

Dupont

Eastman

Changxin Chemical

MYI Chemical

Yuneng Chemical

Rida Bio-Technology

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

This report focuses on the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade Major Applications are as follows:

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing