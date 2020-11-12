Global Smart Garage Door Controllers Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

The Recently distributed report by 360 Research Reports Namely “Smart Garage Door Controllers Market” Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2024, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application focuses on the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. The report describes a detailed analysis of market size, key market segments, growth analysis, market share, competitive landscape. The report answers what are the scenarios for the growth of the global market. The report offers a point by point knowledge about key aspects related to the global Smart Garage Door Controllers market such as product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes, and figures. It studies the global status of the market along with growth opportunities, main players, and future forecasts for 2020 to 2024 time-period. The report consolidates market variations, feature assessment, cost structure, capability, movement, and measuring of business.

Smart garage door controllers are mainly of two types: Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-based controllers. The home automation market, especially the smart garage door controllers market, is driven by the growing awareness about various home automation systems and increasing high net worth individual (HNWI) population worldwide.

The Chamberlain Group

Asante

Garageio

GoGogate

Nexx Garage

SkylinkHome

The Genie Company

The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as the governments of various countries are taking initiatives to build smart cities. Most of the vendors in this market are offering Wi-Fi-based smart garage door controllers since they allow users to remotely operate garage doors. Integrated with smartphones, tablets, and personal computers, these controllers can enable users to access, monitor, control, and receive notifications about all activities. Such benefits will increase the adoption of Wi-Fi enabled garage door controllers in the coming years, fueling market growth. The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the smart garage door controller market. The growith in Internet usage and the rising number of smartphone users in this region, will contribute to the growth of the smart garage door opener market in the Americas. The worldwide market for Smart Garage Door Controllers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020 Major Classifications are as follows:

Wi-Fi-based

Bluetooth-based Major Applications are as follows:

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector