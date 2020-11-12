Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

An Exhaustive investigation of this “Engineering Plastic Compounds Market” Value forecast, New Business Opportunities and Companies: Outlook By Type, Application, By End User and By Country, 2020- 2024” brings you the most recent and the most updated data on the market and the ruthless structure of the general sector worldwide. The report is distributed inside this examination, comprehensive of things like the business size concerning value and volume. The report represents the context of current and future trends driving global Engineering Plastic Compounds market growth. It clarifies the assessment of the current market together with subtleties of the division. The prediction for CAGR is also mentioned in the report in percentage for the forecasted period. It contains computable information, qualitative information sets, and evaluation tools. The research highlights major market insights, challenges, current trends, and value chain analysis.

Engineering plastics are a subset of thermoplastics that are used in high-performance applications. They have the ability to outperform commercial materials, such as wood, metal, or thermoplastics, in one or more areas of application. Engineering plastics are blended with additives and fillers such as antioxidants, antistatic agents, blowing agents, colorants, coupling agents, curing agents, heat stabilizers, UV stabilizers, flame retardants, or nucleating agents to produce engineering plastic compounds. These engineering plastic compounds offer superior physical properties that augment their performance for various automotive, electronics, industrial, medical, and consumer goods applications.

Asahi Kasei

BASF

Celanese Corporation

Covestro

RTP

Daicel Polymer

Formulated Polymers

Eurostar Engineering Plastics

Engineering plastic compounds exhibit exceptional properties such as heat resistance, chemical resistance, impact, flame retardancy, and mechanical strength. The global engineering plastic compounds market is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, driven by increase in production of automotive components and electronic devices.

PC

PA

PET

PBT

PPE/PTFE

ABS

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Industrial Applications

Medical