Garage Door Replacement Parts Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Garage Door Replacement Parts is the accessories that used for garage door replacement; the main replacement parts include opener, handles, hinges, extension springs, torsion springs, decorative hardware and others.

Chamberlain Group

Overhead Door

Novoferm

Amarr

SOMMER

LiftLogix

Prime-Line

Koala Canada

Dalian Seaside

Skylink

FORESEE

Teckentrup

Marantec

Dalian Master Door

Industrial Spring

Came S.p.A.

Steel-Craft

Garaga

SWR Group

This report focuses on the Garage Door Replacement Parts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The global average price of Garage Door Replacement Parts is in the decreasing trend, from 15.2 USD/Pcs in 2011 to 13.9 USD/Pcs in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Garage Door Replacement Parts includes Metal Parts and Electromechanical Parts, and the proportion of Metal Parts in 2015 is about 89%.Garage Door Replacement Parts is widely used in Residential and Commercial. The most proportion of Garage Door Replacement Parts is Residential, and the revenue in 2015 is 2754 M USD.North America region is the largest supplier of Garage Door Replacement Parts, with a production market share nearly 35% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Garage Door Replacement Parts, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2015.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%. Chamberlain Group, Overhead Door, Novoferm, Amarr, etc. are the leaders of the industry, but the competition is also intense. The worldwide market for Garage Door Replacement Parts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 1880 million US$ in 2023, from 1640 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Metal Parts

Electromechanical Parts Major Applications are as follows:

Residential