Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Light Vehicle Front End Modules is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others.

HBPO Group

Magna

Valeo

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

DENSO

Calsonic Kansei

Hyundai Mobis

SL Corporation

Yinlun Scope of the Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Report: This report focuses on the Light Vehicle Front End Modules in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The trend of Front End Module (FEM) modularization is gaining traction, as modularization helps OEMs save on cost, time, and manpower during the manufacturing process. Previously, each and every component of the FEM was assembled by OEMs on the assembly line; this was time-consuming and extended the production process of the vehicle. However, the advent of modularization has enabled OEMs to save on these costs and opt for outsourcing these functions. OEMs save around 20 to 30% of costs through modularization, in comparison with the traditional front-end methods.The Light Vehicle Front End Modules industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 30% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.The worldwide market for Light Vehicle Front End Modules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 10400 million US$ in 2023, from 6850 million US$ in 2020. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Light Vehicle Front End Modules market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Metal/Plastic Hybrids

Composites

Plastic

Steel

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Sedan

SUV