Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

LTCC is a type of multilayer ceramic substrate that made by lower temperature (usually from 850 to 900„ƒ) firing process than general ceramic firing process by adding glass to alumina. It makes it possible to use low resistive conductor as conductor patterns in.

Murata(JP)

Kyocera(JP)

TDK(JP)

Taiyo Yuden(JP)

KOA Corporation(JP)

Yokowo(JP)

Hitachi Metals(JP)

NIKKO(JP)

Soshin Electric(JP)

Bosch(DE)

IMST GmbH(DE)

MST(DE)

Via Electronic(DE)

Adamant(JP)

API Technologies(BE)

Selmic(FL)

VTT(FL)

American Technical Ceramics(US)

NEO Tech(US)

NTK Technologies(US)

Northrop Grumman(US)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics(KR)

PILKOR CND(KR)

ACX Corp(TW)

Yageo(TW)

Walsin Technology(TW)

Darfon Materials(TW)

Elit Fine Ceramics(TW)

Sunlord(CN)

This report focuses on the Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Currently, the LTCC industry concentration is relatively high, there are approximately sixties producers distributed in the Japan, North America, Europe and China, and the top ten producers occupy for over 53% of global LTCC devices production. Japan is the largest producer and exporter in the world, over 50% of global LTCC devices, and the Murata, Kyocera, TDK, Taiyo Yuden, KOA Corporation and Yokowo, dominate the market for many years. The North America is the second producer in 2015; American Technical Ceramics and NEO Tech are the two most important producers in the America, and DuPont is a very important play in the LTCC tapes, which supplies LTCC tapes to most of the LTCC devices producers. The Europe also plays an important role in LTCC market, especially Germany and Finland; Bosch, IMST GmbH, MST, Via Electronic, and API Technologies (CMAC), are the most major manufacturers in Europe, these manufacturers mainly focus on the industrial areas, like automobile, communication, medical treatment, aviation and military fields etc. China is the largest consumer in the world; most of the electronic products are made in China, especially smartphone, computer, tablet, Television, and other electronic components. China consumes over 32% of the LTCC devices (LTCC Components, LTCC Substrates, LTCC Modules) in 2015, but most of the LTCC devices relies on import, from Japan. Globally, the production of LTCC devices was 39.6 billion in 2015, and it will reach 87.9 billion in 2021, thanks to the fast growing of the smartphones and electronic products in the world, especially in emerging market, like China, India and Southeast Asia regions. The production value of LTCC devices was approximately 2.55 billion in 2015, and it is expected than the production value will be 5.19 billion in 2021. In the future, the LTCC industry will keep a trend of rapid growth, due to the fast growing of mobile internet in the world. The LTCC market space is huge, full of chances and challenges.The worldwide market for Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.3% over the next five years, will reach 6120 million US$ in 2023, from 3220 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

ChengDian Electronic(CN)

Microgate(CN)

Fenghua Advanced Technology(CN) Major Applications are as follows:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Military