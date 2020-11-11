Global Thermal Management Market 2027 Business Innovation and Future Growth Analysis- Honeywell International Inc., AI Technology, Inc., Miba AG, European Thermodynamics Ltd., Boyd Corporation, ThermoTek

Thermal Management market report is a professional yet far-reaching study on the current state for the market. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the Thermal Management market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. The report is based on the market type, organization size, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Global thermal management market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.28 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising requirement for efficient thermal management solution.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Thermal Management market including: HEATEX AB, Honeywell International Inc., AI Technology, Inc., Miba AG, European Thermodynamics Ltd., Boyd Corporation, ThermoTek, API Heat Transfer, Kelvion Holding GmbH, GENTHERM., Vertiv Group Corp., Aismalibar, INHECO Industrial Heating & Cooling GmbH, Cool Innovations, amongst others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Thermal Management market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Thermal Management market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Thermal Management industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Delta Electronics, Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Master Bond Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LORD Corporation., Laird,

Segmentation: Global Thermal Management Market

By Materials

Adhesive Materials Tapes Films Thermally Conductive Electronically Conductive Adhesive Liquids Heat Cure Room Temperature Cure

Non- Adhesive Materials Pads Electrically Insulating (if data available) Non Electrically insulating (if data available) Gap Fillers Phase Change Materials Greases



By Devices

Conduction Cooling Devices Wedge locks Potting

Convection Cooling Devices (passive and active) Heat Sink Heat Spreaders Forced Air and Natural Cooling Devices Heat Pumps

Advanced Cooling Devices Direct Immersion Cooling Microchannel Cooling Cold Plates Other (Cryogenic Cooling, Refrigerant Cooling, and Spray Cooling)

Hybrid Cooling Devices Electrowetting Spot Coolers Vapour Chambers Compact Heat Exchangers Thermoelectric Cooling Other (Jet impingement cooling, Heat super conductors)



By Service

Installation and Calibration

Optimization and Post-Sales Support

By End-Use Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Battery Thermal Management Hybrid Vehicle Plug-In Electric Vehicle Engine Control Thermal Management Waste Heat Recovery and Emissions Reduction Brake and Suspension Cooling Systems Seat Heating and Cooling Automotive LED Lighting System

Servers and Data Centers

Consumer Electronics Laptop and Computer Audio amplifier components Home Appliances (TV, Fridge, Washing Machine, Blender, Oven, etc) Power supplies Gaming Devices Mobile phones

Healthcare Large Infrastructure Equipment Portable Equipment



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



