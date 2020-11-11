Global Wearable AI Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2026 | IBM Corporation, Oracle, Bragi, Motive, Shft, LifeBEAM, FocusVentures, Inc., Moov, Atlas, Biobeats

Wearable AI market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions which is affecting the market and Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. The report is a professional and a detailed market study focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The market report also includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. Besides, a winning Wearable AI market research report gives insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative.

Global Wearable AI Market is driven by the need for low latency, fast computing, and less dependency on cloud-based AI for critical applications, global wearable AI market in estimated value from USD 11.5 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 251.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Wearable AI market including: Amazon.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle, Bragi, Motive, Shft, LifeBEAM, FocusVentures, Inc., Moov, Atlas, Biobeats, PhysIQ, Fitbit, Incand others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Wearable AI market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Wearable AI industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Apple Inc., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Google LLC, Microsoft, Sony Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,

Segmentation: Global Wearable AI Market

By Product Smart Watch Ear Wear Eye Wear Other Body Wear

By Component Display Processor Power Management Connectivity IC Cellular NFC Bluetooth Wi-Fi+Bluetooth Wi-Fi ANT+ GPS Memory/Storage Sensors UI Others



By Operation On-Device AI Cloud-Based AI



By Application Consumer Electronics Healthcare Enterprise and Industrial Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



