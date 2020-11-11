Fishing Tackle Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Fishing Tackle market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fishing Tackle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fishing Tackle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fishing Tackle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fishing Tackle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fishing Tackle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fishing Tackle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fishing Tackle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fishing Tackle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fishing Tackle Market Research Report: Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation, Weihai Guangwei Group, Dongmi Fishing, RYOBI, Pokee Fishing, Cabela’s Inc, Eagle Claw, Humminbird, St. Croix Rods, Gamakatsu, Tica Fishing, DUEL(YO-ZURI), Tiemco, Preston Innovations, Beilun Haibo, AFTCO Mfg, O. Mustad & Son, Okuma Fishing, Barfilon Fishing

Types: Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Other



Applications: Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing



The Fishing Tackle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fishing Tackle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fishing Tackle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fishing Tackle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fishing Tackle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fishing Tackle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fishing Tackle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fishing Tackle market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fishing Tackle Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Fishing Tackle Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fishing Tackle Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rods, Reels and Components

1.4.3 Line, Leaders

1.4.4 Lures, Files, Baits

1.4.5 Terminal Tackle

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fishing Tackle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Freshwater Fishing

1.5.3 Saltwater Fishing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fishing Tackle Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fishing Tackle Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fishing Tackle, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Fishing Tackle Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Fishing Tackle Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Fishing Tackle Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Fishing Tackle Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Fishing Tackle Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Fishing Tackle Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fishing Tackle Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fishing Tackle Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fishing Tackle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Fishing Tackle Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fishing Tackle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fishing Tackle Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fishing Tackle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Fishing Tackle Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Fishing Tackle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fishing Tackle Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fishing Tackle Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fishing Tackle Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fishing Tackle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fishing Tackle Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fishing Tackle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Fishing Tackle Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fishing Tackle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fishing Tackle Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fishing Tackle Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fishing Tackle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fishing Tackle Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fishing Tackle Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Fishing Tackle Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fishing Tackle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fishing Tackle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Fishing Tackle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Fishing Tackle Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Fishing Tackle Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Fishing Tackle Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Fishing Tackle Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Fishing Tackle Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Fishing Tackle Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Fishing Tackle Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Fishing Tackle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Fishing Tackle Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Fishing Tackle Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Fishing Tackle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Fishing Tackle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Fishing Tackle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Fishing Tackle Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Fishing Tackle Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Fishing Tackle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Fishing Tackle Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Fishing Tackle Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Fishing Tackle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Fishing Tackle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Fishing Tackle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Fishing Tackle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fishing Tackle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Fishing Tackle Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Fishing Tackle Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Fishing Tackle Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fishing Tackle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Fishing Tackle Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Fishing Tackle Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Fishing Tackle Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fishing Tackle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Fishing Tackle Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fishing Tackle Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fishing Tackle Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fishing Tackle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Fishing Tackle Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Fishing Tackle Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Fishing Tackle Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fishing Tackle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fishing Tackle Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fishing Tackle Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fishing Tackle Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Newell (Jarden Corporation)

12.1.1 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Fishing Tackle Products Offered

12.1.5 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Recent Development

12.2 Globeride(Daiwa)

12.2.1 Globeride(Daiwa) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Globeride(Daiwa) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Globeride(Daiwa) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Globeride(Daiwa) Fishing Tackle Products Offered

12.2.5 Globeride(Daiwa) Recent Development

12.3 Shimano

12.3.1 Shimano Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shimano Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Shimano Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Shimano Fishing Tackle Products Offered

12.3.5 Shimano Recent Development

12.4 Rapala VMC Corporation

12.4.1 Rapala VMC Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rapala VMC Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Rapala VMC Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Rapala VMC Corporation Fishing Tackle Products Offered

12.4.5 Rapala VMC Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Weihai Guangwei Group

12.5.1 Weihai Guangwei Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Weihai Guangwei Group Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Weihai Guangwei Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Weihai Guangwei Group Fishing Tackle Products Offered

12.5.5 Weihai Guangwei Group Recent Development

12.6 Dongmi Fishing

12.6.1 Dongmi Fishing Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dongmi Fishing Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dongmi Fishing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Dongmi Fishing Fishing Tackle Products Offered

12.6.5 Dongmi Fishing Recent Development

12.7 RYOBI

12.7.1 RYOBI Corporation Information

12.7.2 RYOBI Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 RYOBI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 RYOBI Fishing Tackle Products Offered

12.7.5 RYOBI Recent Development

12.8 Pokee Fishing

12.8.1 Pokee Fishing Corporation Information

12.8.2 Pokee Fishing Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Pokee Fishing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Pokee Fishing Fishing Tackle Products Offered

12.8.5 Pokee Fishing Recent Development

12.9 Cabela’s Inc

12.9.1 Cabela’s Inc Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cabela’s Inc Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cabela’s Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Cabela’s Inc Fishing Tackle Products Offered

12.9.5 Cabela’s Inc Recent Development

12.10 Eagle Claw

12.10.1 Eagle Claw Corporation Information

12.10.2 Eagle Claw Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Eagle Claw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Products Offered

12.10.5 Eagle Claw Recent Development

12.12 St. Croix Rods

12.12.1 St. Croix Rods Corporation Information

12.12.2 St. Croix Rods Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 St. Croix Rods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 St. Croix Rods Products Offered

12.12.5 St. Croix Rods Recent Development

12.13 Gamakatsu

12.13.1 Gamakatsu Corporation Information

12.13.2 Gamakatsu Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Gamakatsu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Gamakatsu Products Offered

12.13.5 Gamakatsu Recent Development

12.14 Tica Fishing

12.14.1 Tica Fishing Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tica Fishing Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Tica Fishing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Tica Fishing Products Offered

12.14.5 Tica Fishing Recent Development

12.15 DUEL(YO-ZURI)

12.15.1 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Corporation Information

12.15.2 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Products Offered

12.15.5 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Recent Development

12.16 Tiemco

12.16.1 Tiemco Corporation Information

12.16.2 Tiemco Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Tiemco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Tiemco Products Offered

12.16.5 Tiemco Recent Development

12.17 Preston Innovations

12.17.1 Preston Innovations Corporation Information

12.17.2 Preston Innovations Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Preston Innovations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Preston Innovations Products Offered

12.17.5 Preston Innovations Recent Development

12.18 Beilun Haibo

12.18.1 Beilun Haibo Corporation Information

12.18.2 Beilun Haibo Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Beilun Haibo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Beilun Haibo Products Offered

12.18.5 Beilun Haibo Recent Development

12.19 AFTCO Mfg

12.19.1 AFTCO Mfg Corporation Information

12.19.2 AFTCO Mfg Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 AFTCO Mfg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 AFTCO Mfg Products Offered

12.19.5 AFTCO Mfg Recent Development

12.20 O. Mustad & Son

12.20.1 O. Mustad & Son Corporation Information

12.20.2 O. Mustad & Son Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 O. Mustad & Son Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 O. Mustad & Son Products Offered

12.20.5 O. Mustad & Son Recent Development

12.21 Okuma Fishing

12.21.1 Okuma Fishing Corporation Information

12.21.2 Okuma Fishing Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Okuma Fishing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Okuma Fishing Products Offered

12.21.5 Okuma Fishing Recent Development

12.22 Barfilon Fishing

12.22.1 Barfilon Fishing Corporation Information

12.22.2 Barfilon Fishing Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Barfilon Fishing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Barfilon Fishing Products Offered

12.22.5 Barfilon Fishing Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fishing Tackle Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Fishing Tackle Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”