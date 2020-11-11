Fishing Tackle Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Fishing Tackle market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fishing Tackle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fishing Tackle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fishing Tackle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fishing Tackle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fishing Tackle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fishing Tackle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fishing Tackle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fishing Tackle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fishing Tackle Market Research Report: Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation, Weihai Guangwei Group, Dongmi Fishing, RYOBI, Pokee Fishing, Cabela’s Inc, Eagle Claw, Humminbird, St. Croix Rods, Gamakatsu, Tica Fishing, DUEL(YO-ZURI), Tiemco, Preston Innovations, Beilun Haibo, AFTCO Mfg, O. Mustad & Son, Okuma Fishing, Barfilon Fishing
Types: Rods, Reels and Components
Line, Leaders
Lures, Files, Baits
Terminal Tackle
Other
Applications: Freshwater Fishing
Saltwater Fishing
The Fishing Tackle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fishing Tackle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fishing Tackle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Fishing Tackle market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fishing Tackle industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Fishing Tackle market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Fishing Tackle market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fishing Tackle market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fishing Tackle Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Fishing Tackle Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fishing Tackle Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Rods, Reels and Components
1.4.3 Line, Leaders
1.4.4 Lures, Files, Baits
1.4.5 Terminal Tackle
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fishing Tackle Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Freshwater Fishing
1.5.3 Saltwater Fishing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fishing Tackle Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Fishing Tackle Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Fishing Tackle, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Fishing Tackle Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Fishing Tackle Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Fishing Tackle Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Fishing Tackle Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Fishing Tackle Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Fishing Tackle Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Fishing Tackle Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fishing Tackle Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Fishing Tackle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Fishing Tackle Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Fishing Tackle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fishing Tackle Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Fishing Tackle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Fishing Tackle Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Fishing Tackle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Fishing Tackle Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Fishing Tackle Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fishing Tackle Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Fishing Tackle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Fishing Tackle Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Fishing Tackle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Fishing Tackle Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Fishing Tackle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Fishing Tackle Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Fishing Tackle Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Fishing Tackle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Fishing Tackle Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Fishing Tackle Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Fishing Tackle Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Fishing Tackle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Fishing Tackle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Fishing Tackle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Fishing Tackle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Fishing Tackle Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Fishing Tackle Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Fishing Tackle Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Fishing Tackle Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Fishing Tackle Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Fishing Tackle Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Fishing Tackle Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Fishing Tackle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Fishing Tackle Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Fishing Tackle Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Fishing Tackle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Fishing Tackle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Fishing Tackle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Fishing Tackle Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Fishing Tackle Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Fishing Tackle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Fishing Tackle Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Fishing Tackle Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Fishing Tackle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Fishing Tackle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Fishing Tackle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Fishing Tackle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Fishing Tackle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Fishing Tackle Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Fishing Tackle Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Fishing Tackle Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Fishing Tackle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Fishing Tackle Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Fishing Tackle Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Fishing Tackle Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Fishing Tackle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Fishing Tackle Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fishing Tackle Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fishing Tackle Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Fishing Tackle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Fishing Tackle Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Fishing Tackle Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Fishing Tackle Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Fishing Tackle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Fishing Tackle Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fishing Tackle Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fishing Tackle Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Newell (Jarden Corporation)
12.1.1 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Corporation Information
12.1.2 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Fishing Tackle Products Offered
12.1.5 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Recent Development
12.2 Globeride(Daiwa)
12.2.1 Globeride(Daiwa) Corporation Information
12.2.2 Globeride(Daiwa) Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Globeride(Daiwa) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Globeride(Daiwa) Fishing Tackle Products Offered
12.2.5 Globeride(Daiwa) Recent Development
12.3 Shimano
12.3.1 Shimano Corporation Information
12.3.2 Shimano Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Shimano Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Shimano Fishing Tackle Products Offered
12.3.5 Shimano Recent Development
12.4 Rapala VMC Corporation
12.4.1 Rapala VMC Corporation Corporation Information
12.4.2 Rapala VMC Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Rapala VMC Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Rapala VMC Corporation Fishing Tackle Products Offered
12.4.5 Rapala VMC Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Weihai Guangwei Group
12.5.1 Weihai Guangwei Group Corporation Information
12.5.2 Weihai Guangwei Group Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Weihai Guangwei Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Weihai Guangwei Group Fishing Tackle Products Offered
12.5.5 Weihai Guangwei Group Recent Development
12.6 Dongmi Fishing
12.6.1 Dongmi Fishing Corporation Information
12.6.2 Dongmi Fishing Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Dongmi Fishing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Dongmi Fishing Fishing Tackle Products Offered
12.6.5 Dongmi Fishing Recent Development
12.7 RYOBI
12.7.1 RYOBI Corporation Information
12.7.2 RYOBI Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 RYOBI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 RYOBI Fishing Tackle Products Offered
12.7.5 RYOBI Recent Development
12.8 Pokee Fishing
12.8.1 Pokee Fishing Corporation Information
12.8.2 Pokee Fishing Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Pokee Fishing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Pokee Fishing Fishing Tackle Products Offered
12.8.5 Pokee Fishing Recent Development
12.9 Cabela’s Inc
12.9.1 Cabela’s Inc Corporation Information
12.9.2 Cabela’s Inc Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cabela’s Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Cabela’s Inc Fishing Tackle Products Offered
12.9.5 Cabela’s Inc Recent Development
12.10 Eagle Claw
12.10.1 Eagle Claw Corporation Information
12.10.2 Eagle Claw Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Eagle Claw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Products Offered
12.10.5 Eagle Claw Recent Development
12.12 St. Croix Rods
12.12.1 St. Croix Rods Corporation Information
12.12.2 St. Croix Rods Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 St. Croix Rods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 St. Croix Rods Products Offered
12.12.5 St. Croix Rods Recent Development
12.13 Gamakatsu
12.13.1 Gamakatsu Corporation Information
12.13.2 Gamakatsu Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Gamakatsu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Gamakatsu Products Offered
12.13.5 Gamakatsu Recent Development
12.14 Tica Fishing
12.14.1 Tica Fishing Corporation Information
12.14.2 Tica Fishing Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Tica Fishing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Tica Fishing Products Offered
12.14.5 Tica Fishing Recent Development
12.15 DUEL(YO-ZURI)
12.15.1 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Corporation Information
12.15.2 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Products Offered
12.15.5 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Recent Development
12.16 Tiemco
12.16.1 Tiemco Corporation Information
12.16.2 Tiemco Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Tiemco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Tiemco Products Offered
12.16.5 Tiemco Recent Development
12.17 Preston Innovations
12.17.1 Preston Innovations Corporation Information
12.17.2 Preston Innovations Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Preston Innovations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Preston Innovations Products Offered
12.17.5 Preston Innovations Recent Development
12.18 Beilun Haibo
12.18.1 Beilun Haibo Corporation Information
12.18.2 Beilun Haibo Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Beilun Haibo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Beilun Haibo Products Offered
12.18.5 Beilun Haibo Recent Development
12.19 AFTCO Mfg
12.19.1 AFTCO Mfg Corporation Information
12.19.2 AFTCO Mfg Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 AFTCO Mfg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 AFTCO Mfg Products Offered
12.19.5 AFTCO Mfg Recent Development
12.20 O. Mustad & Son
12.20.1 O. Mustad & Son Corporation Information
12.20.2 O. Mustad & Son Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 O. Mustad & Son Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 O. Mustad & Son Products Offered
12.20.5 O. Mustad & Son Recent Development
12.21 Okuma Fishing
12.21.1 Okuma Fishing Corporation Information
12.21.2 Okuma Fishing Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Okuma Fishing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Okuma Fishing Products Offered
12.21.5 Okuma Fishing Recent Development
12.22 Barfilon Fishing
12.22.1 Barfilon Fishing Corporation Information
12.22.2 Barfilon Fishing Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Barfilon Fishing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Barfilon Fishing Products Offered
12.22.5 Barfilon Fishing Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fishing Tackle Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Fishing Tackle Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
