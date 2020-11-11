Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Checkpoint Systems, Tyco Retail Solutions, Nedap, Hangzhou Century

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Research Report: Checkpoint Systems, Tyco Retail Solutions, Nedap, Hangzhou Century, Gunnebo Gateway, Sentry Technology, Ketec, All Tag, Universal Surveillance Systems

Types: Hard

Soft

Permanent Deactivation



Applications: Clothing & Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets & Large Grocery

Libraries

Others



The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hard

1.4.3 Soft

1.4.4 Permanent Deactivation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Clothing & Fashion Accessories

1.5.3 Cosmetics/Pharmacy

1.5.4 Supermarkets & Large Grocery

1.5.5 Libraries

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Checkpoint Systems

12.1.1 Checkpoint Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 Checkpoint Systems Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Checkpoint Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Checkpoint Systems Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Products Offered

12.1.5 Checkpoint Systems Recent Development

12.2 Tyco Retail Solutions

12.2.1 Tyco Retail Solutions Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tyco Retail Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Tyco Retail Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Tyco Retail Solutions Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Products Offered

12.2.5 Tyco Retail Solutions Recent Development

12.3 Nedap

12.3.1 Nedap Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nedap Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Nedap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Nedap Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Products Offered

12.3.5 Nedap Recent Development

12.4 Hangzhou Century

12.4.1 Hangzhou Century Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hangzhou Century Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hangzhou Century Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Hangzhou Century Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Products Offered

12.4.5 Hangzhou Century Recent Development

12.5 Gunnebo Gateway

12.5.1 Gunnebo Gateway Corporation Information

12.5.2 Gunnebo Gateway Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Gunnebo Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Gunnebo Gateway Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Products Offered

12.5.5 Gunnebo Gateway Recent Development

12.6 Sentry Technology

12.6.1 Sentry Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sentry Technology Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sentry Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Sentry Technology Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Products Offered

12.6.5 Sentry Technology Recent Development

12.7 Ketec

12.7.1 Ketec Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ketec Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ketec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Ketec Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Products Offered

12.7.5 Ketec Recent Development

12.8 All Tag

12.8.1 All Tag Corporation Information

12.8.2 All Tag Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 All Tag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 All Tag Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Products Offered

12.8.5 All Tag Recent Development

12.9 Universal Surveillance Systems

12.9.1 Universal Surveillance Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 Universal Surveillance Systems Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Universal Surveillance Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Universal Surveillance Systems Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Products Offered

12.9.5 Universal Surveillance Systems Recent Development

12.11 Checkpoint Systems

12.11.1 Checkpoint Systems Corporation Information

12.11.2 Checkpoint Systems Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Checkpoint Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Checkpoint Systems Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Products Offered

12.11.5 Checkpoint Systems Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag and Label Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

