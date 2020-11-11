Soft Drink Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Red Bull
“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Soft Drink market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Soft Drink market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Soft Drink report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Soft Drink report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Soft Drink market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Soft Drink market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Soft Drink market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Soft Drink market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Soft Drink market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Soft Drink Market Research Report: Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Red Bull, Dr Pepper Snapple, Nestle Waters, Danone, Tingyi, Arizona Beverages, B Natural, Bai, Bisleri, Britvic, Dabur, Kraft, MD Drinks, Monster Beverage
Types: Carbonated Soft Drinks
Bottled Water
Juices
RTD Tea and Coffee
Applications: Daily Drinking
Sports
Business Entertainment
Others
The Soft Drink Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Soft Drink market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Soft Drink market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Soft Drink market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Soft Drink industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Soft Drink market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Soft Drink market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Soft Drink market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Soft Drink Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Soft Drink Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Soft Drink Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Carbonated Soft Drinks
1.4.3 Bottled Water
1.4.4 Juices
1.4.5 RTD Tea and Coffee
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Soft Drink Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Daily Drinking
1.5.3 Sports
1.5.4 Business Entertainment
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Soft Drink Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Soft Drink Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Soft Drink Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Soft Drink, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Soft Drink Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Soft Drink Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Soft Drink Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Soft Drink Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Soft Drink Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Soft Drink Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Soft Drink Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Soft Drink Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Soft Drink Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Soft Drink Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Soft Drink Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Soft Drink Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Soft Drink Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Soft Drink Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Soft Drink Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Soft Drink Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Soft Drink Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Soft Drink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Soft Drink Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Soft Drink Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Soft Drink Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Soft Drink Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Soft Drink Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Soft Drink Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Soft Drink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Soft Drink Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Soft Drink Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Soft Drink Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Soft Drink Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Soft Drink Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Soft Drink Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Soft Drink Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Soft Drink Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Soft Drink Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Soft Drink Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Soft Drink Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Soft Drink Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Soft Drink Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Soft Drink Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Soft Drink Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Soft Drink Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Soft Drink Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Soft Drink Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Soft Drink Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Soft Drink Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Soft Drink Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Soft Drink Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Soft Drink Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Soft Drink Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Soft Drink Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Soft Drink Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Soft Drink Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Soft Drink Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Soft Drink Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Soft Drink Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Soft Drink Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Soft Drink Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Soft Drink Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Soft Drink Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Soft Drink Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Soft Drink Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Soft Drink Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Soft Drink Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Soft Drink Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Soft Drink Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Soft Drink Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Soft Drink Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Soft Drink Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Soft Drink Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Soft Drink Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Soft Drink Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Soft Drink Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Soft Drink Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Soft Drink Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Soft Drink Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Soft Drink Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Soft Drink Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Soft Drink Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Drink Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Soft Drink Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Drink Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd
12.1.1 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Corporation Information
12.1.2 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Soft Drink Products Offered
12.1.5 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Recent Development
12.2 Coca-Cola
12.2.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information
12.2.2 Coca-Cola Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Coca-Cola Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Coca-Cola Soft Drink Products Offered
12.2.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development
12.3 PepsiCo
12.3.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information
12.3.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 PepsiCo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 PepsiCo Soft Drink Products Offered
12.3.5 PepsiCo Recent Development
12.4 Red Bull
12.4.1 Red Bull Corporation Information
12.4.2 Red Bull Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Red Bull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Red Bull Soft Drink Products Offered
12.4.5 Red Bull Recent Development
12.5 Dr Pepper Snapple
12.5.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Corporation Information
12.5.2 Dr Pepper Snapple Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Dr Pepper Snapple Soft Drink Products Offered
12.5.5 Dr Pepper Snapple Recent Development
12.6 Nestle Waters
12.6.1 Nestle Waters Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nestle Waters Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Nestle Waters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Nestle Waters Soft Drink Products Offered
12.6.5 Nestle Waters Recent Development
12.7 Danone
12.7.1 Danone Corporation Information
12.7.2 Danone Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Danone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Danone Soft Drink Products Offered
12.7.5 Danone Recent Development
12.8 Tingyi
12.8.1 Tingyi Corporation Information
12.8.2 Tingyi Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Tingyi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Tingyi Soft Drink Products Offered
12.8.5 Tingyi Recent Development
12.9 Arizona Beverages
12.9.1 Arizona Beverages Corporation Information
12.9.2 Arizona Beverages Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Arizona Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Arizona Beverages Soft Drink Products Offered
12.9.5 Arizona Beverages Recent Development
12.10 B Natural
12.10.1 B Natural Corporation Information
12.10.2 B Natural Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 B Natural Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 B Natural Soft Drink Products Offered
12.10.5 B Natural Recent Development
12.11 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd
12.11.1 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Corporation Information
12.11.2 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Soft Drink Products Offered
12.11.5 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Recent Development
12.12 Bisleri
12.12.1 Bisleri Corporation Information
12.12.2 Bisleri Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Bisleri Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Bisleri Products Offered
12.12.5 Bisleri Recent Development
12.13 Britvic
12.13.1 Britvic Corporation Information
12.13.2 Britvic Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Britvic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Britvic Products Offered
12.13.5 Britvic Recent Development
12.14 Dabur
12.14.1 Dabur Corporation Information
12.14.2 Dabur Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Dabur Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Dabur Products Offered
12.14.5 Dabur Recent Development
12.15 Kraft
12.15.1 Kraft Corporation Information
12.15.2 Kraft Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Kraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Kraft Products Offered
12.15.5 Kraft Recent Development
12.16 MD Drinks
12.16.1 MD Drinks Corporation Information
12.16.2 MD Drinks Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 MD Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 MD Drinks Products Offered
12.16.5 MD Drinks Recent Development
12.17 Monster Beverage
12.17.1 Monster Beverage Corporation Information
12.17.2 Monster Beverage Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Monster Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Monster Beverage Products Offered
12.17.5 Monster Beverage Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Soft Drink Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Soft Drink Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
