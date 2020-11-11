3D Medical Imaging Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Esaote S.p.A. (Italy), GE Healthcare (UK), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Intrasense SA (France)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global 3D Medical Imaging market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 3D Medical Imaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 3D Medical Imaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 3D Medical Imaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 3D Medical Imaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 3D Medical Imaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 3D Medical Imaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 3D Medical Imaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 3D Medical Imaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 3D Medical Imaging Market Research Report: Esaote S.p.A. (Italy), GE Healthcare (UK), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Intrasense SA (France), Materialise NV (Belgium), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Samsung Medison America(USA), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (Germany), Toshiba America Medical Systems(USA)

Types: MRI 3D Images

Ultrasound 3D Images

Other



Applications: Hospital

Physical Examination Center

Other



The 3D Medical Imaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 3D Medical Imaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 3D Medical Imaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3D Medical Imaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 3D Medical Imaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 3D Medical Imaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 3D Medical Imaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 3D Medical Imaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 3D Medical Imaging Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key 3D Medical Imaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 MRI 3D Images

1.4.3 Ultrasound 3D Images

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Physical Examination Center

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 3D Medical Imaging Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 3D Medical Imaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global 3D Medical Imaging Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top 3D Medical Imaging Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 3D Medical Imaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3D Medical Imaging Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global 3D Medical Imaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global 3D Medical Imaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global 3D Medical Imaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 3D Medical Imaging Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers 3D Medical Imaging Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 3D Medical Imaging Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 3D Medical Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 3D Medical Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global 3D Medical Imaging Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 3D Medical Imaging Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 3D Medical Imaging Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global 3D Medical Imaging Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top 3D Medical Imaging Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top 3D Medical Imaging Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan 3D Medical Imaging Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America 3D Medical Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America 3D Medical Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America 3D Medical Imaging Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America 3D Medical Imaging Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Esaote S.p.A. (Italy)

12.1.1 Esaote S.p.A. (Italy) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Esaote S.p.A. (Italy) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Esaote S.p.A. (Italy) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Esaote S.p.A. (Italy) 3D Medical Imaging Products Offered

12.1.5 Esaote S.p.A. (Italy) Recent Development

12.2 GE Healthcare (UK)

12.2.1 GE Healthcare (UK) Corporation Information

12.2.2 GE Healthcare (UK) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 GE Healthcare (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 GE Healthcare (UK) 3D Medical Imaging Products Offered

12.2.5 GE Healthcare (UK) Recent Development

12.3 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

12.3.1 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) 3D Medical Imaging Products Offered

12.3.5 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Recent Development

12.4 Intrasense SA (France)

12.4.1 Intrasense SA (France) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Intrasense SA (France) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Intrasense SA (France) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Intrasense SA (France) 3D Medical Imaging Products Offered

12.4.5 Intrasense SA (France) Recent Development

12.5 Materialise NV (Belgium)

12.5.1 Materialise NV (Belgium) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Materialise NV (Belgium) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Materialise NV (Belgium) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Materialise NV (Belgium) 3D Medical Imaging Products Offered

12.5.5 Materialise NV (Belgium) Recent Development

12.6 Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

12.6.1 Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) 3D Medical Imaging Products Offered

12.6.5 Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) Recent Development

12.7 Samsung Medison America(USA)

12.7.1 Samsung Medison America(USA) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Samsung Medison America(USA) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Samsung Medison America(USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Samsung Medison America(USA) 3D Medical Imaging Products Offered

12.7.5 Samsung Medison America(USA) Recent Development

12.8 Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

12.8.1 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) 3D Medical Imaging Products Offered

12.8.5 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Recent Development

12.9 TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (Germany)

12.9.1 TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

12.9.2 TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (Germany) 3D Medical Imaging Products Offered

12.9.5 TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (Germany) Recent Development

12.10 Toshiba America Medical Systems(USA)

12.10.1 Toshiba America Medical Systems(USA) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toshiba America Medical Systems(USA) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Toshiba America Medical Systems(USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Toshiba America Medical Systems(USA) 3D Medical Imaging Products Offered

12.10.5 Toshiba America Medical Systems(USA) Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key 3D Medical Imaging Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 3D Medical Imaging Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”