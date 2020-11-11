Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 Market Overview Industry Demand, Development And Growth Forecast Report 2026| Acuva Technologies, SleipnirLED, OriginClear

The global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market, such as , Acuva Technologies, SleipnirLED, OriginClear, Hatenboer, LUMITOS AG, Bosch Industriekessel GmbH, UVpro, Diehl Stiftung & Co, Ushio Europe BV, IRTRONIX, NOV, Newterra, Lenntech BV, Southland Waters, AquiSense Technologies, PCI Membranes, Heal Force, LIT Company, Nikkiso Co, Acuva Technologies, Bluecon, Xylem Water Disinfection Modules They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1511993/global-water-disinfection-modules-market

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 Market by Product: Water Flow Type, Water Tank Type, Other Water Disinfection Modules

Global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 Market by Application: The design of the Water Disinfection Module is easy to expand and provides customized functions to meet the requirements of disinfection performance. It prevents mineral scaling and eliminates the need for cleaning, which means uninterrupted, continuous use throughout the life of the module. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Water Disinfection Modules market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Water Disinfection Modules market in terms of both revenue and volume. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Disinfection Modules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Production and Pricing Analyses Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global Water Disinfection Modules market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global Water Disinfection Modules market has been provided based on region. Regional and Country-level Analysis The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Water Disinfection Modules market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026. Competition Analysis In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Water Disinfection Modules market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Water Disinfection Modules market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Water Disinfection Modules market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Acuva Technologies, SleipnirLED, OriginClear, Hatenboer, LUMITOS AG, Bosch Industriekessel GmbH, UVpro, Diehl Stiftung & Co, Ushio Europe BV, IRTRONIX, NOV, Newterra, Lenntech BV, Southland Waters, AquiSense Technologies, PCI Membranes, Heal Force, LIT Company, Nikkiso Co, Acuva Technologies, Bluecon, Xylem Water Disinfection Modules Breakdown Data by Type, Water Flow Type, Water Tank Type, Other Water Disinfection Modules Breakdown Data by Application, Drinking Water, Process Water, Wastewater Treatment, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1511993/global-water-disinfection-modules-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Disinfection Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Disinfection Modules Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Water Disinfection Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water Flow Type

1.4.3 Water Tank Type

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water Disinfection Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Drinking Water

1.5.3 Process Water

1.5.4 Wastewater Treatment

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water Disinfection Modules Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Water Disinfection Modules Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Water Disinfection Modules Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Water Disinfection Modules Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Water Disinfection Modules Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Water Disinfection Modules Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Water Disinfection Modules Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Water Disinfection Modules Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Water Disinfection Modules Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Disinfection Modules Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Water Disinfection Modules Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Water Disinfection Modules Production by Regions

4.1 Global Water Disinfection Modules Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Water Disinfection Modules Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Water Disinfection Modules Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Water Disinfection Modules Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Water Disinfection Modules Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Water Disinfection Modules Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Water Disinfection Modules Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Water Disinfection Modules Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Water Disinfection Modules Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Water Disinfection Modules Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Water Disinfection Modules Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Water Disinfection Modules Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Water Disinfection Modules Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Water Disinfection Modules Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Water Disinfection Modules Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Water Disinfection Modules Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 Taiwan

4.7.1 Taiwan Water Disinfection Modules Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 Taiwan Water Disinfection Modules Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in Taiwan

4.7.4 Taiwan Water Disinfection Modules Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Water Disinfection Modules Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Water Disinfection Modules Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Water Disinfection Modules Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Water Disinfection Modules Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Water Disinfection Modules Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Water Disinfection Modules Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Water Disinfection Modules Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Water Disinfection Modules Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Water Disinfection Modules Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Water Disinfection Modules Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Water Disinfection Modules Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Water Disinfection Modules Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Water Disinfection Modules Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Water Disinfection Modules Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Water Disinfection Modules Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Water Disinfection Modules Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Water Disinfection Modules Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Water Disinfection Modules Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Water Disinfection Modules Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Water Disinfection Modules Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Water Disinfection Modules Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Water Disinfection Modules Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Acuva Technologies

8.1.1 Acuva Technologies Corporation Information

8.1.2 Acuva Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Acuva Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Acuva Technologies Product Description

8.1.5 Acuva Technologies Recent Development

8.2 SleipnirLED

8.2.1 SleipnirLED Corporation Information

8.2.2 SleipnirLED Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 SleipnirLED Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 SleipnirLED Product Description

8.2.5 SleipnirLED Recent Development

8.3 OriginClear

8.3.1 OriginClear Corporation Information

8.3.2 OriginClear Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 OriginClear Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 OriginClear Product Description

8.3.5 OriginClear Recent Development

8.4 Hatenboer

8.4.1 Hatenboer Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hatenboer Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Hatenboer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hatenboer Product Description

8.4.5 Hatenboer Recent Development

8.5 LUMITOS AG

8.5.1 LUMITOS AG Corporation Information

8.5.2 LUMITOS AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 LUMITOS AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 LUMITOS AG Product Description

8.5.5 LUMITOS AG Recent Development

8.6 Bosch Industriekessel GmbH

8.6.1 Bosch Industriekessel GmbH Corporation Information

8.6.2 Bosch Industriekessel GmbH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Bosch Industriekessel GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Bosch Industriekessel GmbH Product Description

8.6.5 Bosch Industriekessel GmbH Recent Development

8.7 UVpro

8.7.1 UVpro Corporation Information

8.7.2 UVpro Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 UVpro Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 UVpro Product Description

8.7.5 UVpro Recent Development

8.8 Diehl Stiftung & Co

8.8.1 Diehl Stiftung & Co Corporation Information

8.8.2 Diehl Stiftung & Co Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Diehl Stiftung & Co Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Diehl Stiftung & Co Product Description

8.8.5 Diehl Stiftung & Co Recent Development

8.9 Ushio Europe BV

8.9.1 Ushio Europe BV Corporation Information

8.9.2 Ushio Europe BV Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Ushio Europe BV Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Ushio Europe BV Product Description

8.9.5 Ushio Europe BV Recent Development

8.10 IRTRONIX

8.10.1 IRTRONIX Corporation Information

8.10.2 IRTRONIX Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 IRTRONIX Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 IRTRONIX Product Description

8.10.5 IRTRONIX Recent Development

8.11 NOV

8.11.1 NOV Corporation Information

8.11.2 NOV Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 NOV Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 NOV Product Description

8.11.5 NOV Recent Development

8.12 Newterra

8.12.1 Newterra Corporation Information

8.12.2 Newterra Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Newterra Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Newterra Product Description

8.12.5 Newterra Recent Development

8.13 Lenntech BV

8.13.1 Lenntech BV Corporation Information

8.13.2 Lenntech BV Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Lenntech BV Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Lenntech BV Product Description

8.13.5 Lenntech BV Recent Development

8.14 Southland Waters

8.14.1 Southland Waters Corporation Information

8.14.2 Southland Waters Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Southland Waters Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Southland Waters Product Description

8.14.5 Southland Waters Recent Development

8.15 AquiSense Technologies

8.15.1 AquiSense Technologies Corporation Information

8.15.2 AquiSense Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 AquiSense Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 AquiSense Technologies Product Description

8.15.5 AquiSense Technologies Recent Development

8.16 PCI Membranes

8.16.1 PCI Membranes Corporation Information

8.16.2 PCI Membranes Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 PCI Membranes Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 PCI Membranes Product Description

8.16.5 PCI Membranes Recent Development

8.17 Heal Force

8.17.1 Heal Force Corporation Information

8.17.2 Heal Force Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Heal Force Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Heal Force Product Description

8.17.5 Heal Force Recent Development

8.18 LIT Company

8.18.1 LIT Company Corporation Information

8.18.2 LIT Company Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 LIT Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 LIT Company Product Description

8.18.5 LIT Company Recent Development

8.19 Nikkiso Co

8.19.1 Nikkiso Co Corporation Information

8.19.2 Nikkiso Co Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Nikkiso Co Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Nikkiso Co Product Description

8.19.5 Nikkiso Co Recent Development

8.20 Acuva Technologies

8.20.1 Acuva Technologies Corporation Information

8.20.2 Acuva Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Acuva Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Acuva Technologies Product Description

8.20.5 Acuva Technologies Recent Development

8.21 Bluecon

8.21.1 Bluecon Corporation Information

8.21.2 Bluecon Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Bluecon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Bluecon Product Description

8.21.5 Bluecon Recent Development

8.22 Xylem

8.22.1 Xylem Corporation Information

8.22.2 Xylem Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 Xylem Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Xylem Product Description

8.22.5 Xylem Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Water Disinfection Modules Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Water Disinfection Modules Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 Water Disinfection Modules Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Water Disinfection Modules Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Water Disinfection Modules Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Water Disinfection Modules Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Water Disinfection Modules Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Water Disinfection Modules Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Water Disinfection Modules Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Water Disinfection Modules Sales Channels

11.2.2 Water Disinfection Modules Distributors

11.3 Water Disinfection Modules Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Water Disinfection Modules Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”