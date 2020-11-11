AIS Transponder Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, And Forecast, 2026|Digital Yacht, Comar Systems, SIMRAD

The global AIS Transponder market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global AIS Transponder market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global AIS Transponder market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global AIS Transponder market, such as , Digital Yacht, Comar Systems, SIMRAD, Samyung ENC, Nauticast, ACR Artex, Saab, Vesper Marine, Kongsberg Group, SRT Marine Systems, Xinuo Information Technology, MSM, SRT, ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH, CML Microsystems Plc, Weatherdock AG, ComNav They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global AIS Transponder market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global AIS Transponder market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global AIS Transponder market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global AIS Transponder industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global AIS Transponder market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global AIS Transponder market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global AIS Transponder market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global AIS Transponder market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global AIS Transponder Market by Product: Class A (12.5W), Class B (1-3W) Market

Global AIS Transponder Market by Application: , Shipments, Lighthouse and Beacon, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global AIS Transponder market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global AIS Transponder Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AIS Transponder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AIS Transponder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AIS Transponder market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AIS Transponder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AIS Transponder market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top AIS Transponder Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global AIS Transponder Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Class A (12.5W)

1.3.3 Class B (1-3W)

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global AIS Transponder Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Shipments

1.4.3 Lighthouse and Beacon

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global AIS Transponder Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global AIS Transponder Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global AIS Transponder Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global AIS Transponder Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global AIS Transponder Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global AIS Transponder Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global AIS Transponder Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global AIS Transponder Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key AIS Transponder Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by AIS Transponder Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by AIS Transponder Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by AIS Transponder Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AIS Transponder Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by AIS Transponder Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by AIS Transponder Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by AIS Transponder Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global AIS Transponder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AIS Transponder as of 2019)

3.4 Global AIS Transponder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers AIS Transponder Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AIS Transponder Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers AIS Transponder Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global AIS Transponder Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global AIS Transponder Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global AIS Transponder Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 AIS Transponder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AIS Transponder Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global AIS Transponder Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global AIS Transponder Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 AIS Transponder Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global AIS Transponder Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global AIS Transponder Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AIS Transponder Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global AIS Transponder Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global AIS Transponder Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America AIS Transponder Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America AIS Transponder Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America AIS Transponder Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe AIS Transponder Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe AIS Transponder Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe AIS Transponder Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China AIS Transponder Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China AIS Transponder Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China AIS Transponder Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan AIS Transponder Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan AIS Transponder Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan AIS Transponder Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea AIS Transponder Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea AIS Transponder Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea AIS Transponder Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Taiwan

6.8.1 Taiwan AIS Transponder Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Taiwan AIS Transponder Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.8.4 Taiwan AIS Transponder Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 AIS Transponder Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global AIS Transponder Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top AIS Transponder Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total AIS Transponder Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America AIS Transponder Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America AIS Transponder Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America AIS Transponder Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe AIS Transponder Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe AIS Transponder Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe AIS Transponder Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific AIS Transponder Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific AIS Transponder Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific AIS Transponder Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America AIS Transponder Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America AIS Transponder Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America AIS Transponder Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America AIS Transponder Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Digital Yacht

8.1.1 Digital Yacht Corporation Information

8.1.2 Digital Yacht Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Digital Yacht AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.1.5 Digital Yacht SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Digital Yacht Recent Developments

8.2 Comar Systems

8.2.1 Comar Systems Corporation Information

8.2.2 Comar Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Comar Systems AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.2.5 Comar Systems SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Comar Systems Recent Developments

8.3 SIMRAD

8.3.1 SIMRAD Corporation Information

8.3.2 SIMRAD Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 SIMRAD AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.3.5 SIMRAD SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 SIMRAD Recent Developments

8.4 Samyung ENC

8.4.1 Samyung ENC Corporation Information

8.4.2 Samyung ENC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Samyung ENC AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.4.5 Samyung ENC SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Samyung ENC Recent Developments

8.5 Nauticast

8.5.1 Nauticast Corporation Information

8.5.2 Nauticast Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Nauticast AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.5.5 Nauticast SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Nauticast Recent Developments

8.6 ACR Artex

8.6.1 ACR Artex Corporation Information

8.6.2 ACR Artex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 ACR Artex AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.6.5 ACR Artex SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 ACR Artex Recent Developments

8.7 Saab

8.7.1 Saab Corporation Information

8.7.2 Saab Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Saab AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.7.5 Saab SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Saab Recent Developments

8.8 Vesper Marine

8.8.1 Vesper Marine Corporation Information

8.8.2 Vesper Marine Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Vesper Marine AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.8.5 Vesper Marine SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Vesper Marine Recent Developments

8.9 Kongsberg Group

8.9.1 Kongsberg Group Corporation Information

8.9.2 Kongsberg Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Kongsberg Group AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.9.5 Kongsberg Group SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Kongsberg Group Recent Developments

8.10 SRT Marine Systems

8.10.1 SRT Marine Systems Corporation Information

8.10.2 SRT Marine Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 SRT Marine Systems AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.10.5 SRT Marine Systems SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 SRT Marine Systems Recent Developments

8.11 Xinuo Information Technology

8.11.1 Xinuo Information Technology Corporation Information

8.11.2 Xinuo Information Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Xinuo Information Technology AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.11.5 Xinuo Information Technology SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Xinuo Information Technology Recent Developments

8.12 MSM

8.12.1 MSM Corporation Information

8.12.2 MSM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 MSM AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.12.5 MSM SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 MSM Recent Developments

8.13 SRT

8.13.1 SRT Corporation Information

8.13.2 SRT Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 SRT AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.13.5 SRT SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 SRT Recent Developments

8.14 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH

8.14.1 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Corporation Information

8.14.2 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.14.5 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Recent Developments

8.15 CML Microsystems Plc

8.15.1 CML Microsystems Plc Corporation Information

8.15.2 CML Microsystems Plc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 CML Microsystems Plc AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.15.5 CML Microsystems Plc SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 CML Microsystems Plc Recent Developments

8.16 Weatherdock AG

8.16.1 Weatherdock AG Corporation Information

8.16.2 Weatherdock AG Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Weatherdock AG AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.16.5 Weatherdock AG SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Weatherdock AG Recent Developments

8.17 ComNav

8.17.1 ComNav Corporation Information

8.17.2 ComNav Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 ComNav AIS Transponder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 AIS Transponder Products and Services

8.17.5 ComNav SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 ComNav Recent Developments 9 AIS Transponder Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global AIS Transponder Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 AIS Transponder Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key AIS Transponder Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 AIS Transponder Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global AIS Transponder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America AIS Transponder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America AIS Transponder Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe AIS Transponder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe AIS Transponder Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific AIS Transponder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific AIS Transponder Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America AIS Transponder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America AIS Transponder Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 AIS Transponder Sales Channels

11.2.2 AIS Transponder Distributors

11.3 AIS Transponder Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

