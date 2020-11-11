VHF Transceivers Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Trends Analysis, Region Demand And Forecasts Report 2026 |Almaz – Antey, Morcom, Becker Avionics

The global VHF Transceivers market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global VHF Transceivers market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global VHF Transceivers market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global VHF Transceivers market, such as , Almaz – Antey, Morcom, Becker Avionics, Systems Interface, Rohde & Schwarz, Gables Engineering, Icom, Yaesu, MGL Avionics, INVELCO SA, Commtact, Microair Avionics, Hilberling, Standard Horizo​​n, RITRON, Technisonic Industries, ON Semiconductor, INTEK, Tait Communications, PAE, OTE, ISISPACE They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global VHF Transceivers market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global VHF Transceivers market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global VHF Transceivers market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global VHF Transceivers industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global VHF Transceivers market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1513230/global-vhf-transceivers-industry

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global VHF Transceivers market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global VHF Transceivers market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global VHF Transceivers market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global VHF Transceivers Market by Product: Frequency Range:30-100MHZ, Frequency Range:100-200MHZ, Frequency Range:200-300MHZ Market

Global VHF Transceivers Market by Application: , Civil Aviation, Maritime, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global VHF Transceivers market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global VHF Transceivers Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1513230/global-vhf-transceivers-industry

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the VHF Transceivers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the VHF Transceivers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global VHF Transceivers market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global VHF Transceivers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global VHF Transceivers market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top VHF Transceivers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Frequency Range:30-100MHZ

1.3.3 Frequency Range:100-200MHZ

1.3.4 Frequency Range:200-300MHZ

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global VHF Transceivers Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Civil Aviation

1.4.3 Maritime

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global VHF Transceivers Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global VHF Transceivers Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global VHF Transceivers Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global VHF Transceivers Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global VHF Transceivers Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global VHF Transceivers Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key VHF Transceivers Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by VHF Transceivers Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by VHF Transceivers Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by VHF Transceivers Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by VHF Transceivers Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by VHF Transceivers Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by VHF Transceivers Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by VHF Transceivers Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global VHF Transceivers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in VHF Transceivers as of 2019)

3.4 Global VHF Transceivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers VHF Transceivers Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into VHF Transceivers Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers VHF Transceivers Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global VHF Transceivers Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global VHF Transceivers Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global VHF Transceivers Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 VHF Transceivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global VHF Transceivers Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global VHF Transceivers Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 VHF Transceivers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global VHF Transceivers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global VHF Transceivers Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global VHF Transceivers Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global VHF Transceivers Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global VHF Transceivers Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America VHF Transceivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America VHF Transceivers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America VHF Transceivers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe VHF Transceivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe VHF Transceivers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe VHF Transceivers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China VHF Transceivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China VHF Transceivers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China VHF Transceivers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan VHF Transceivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan VHF Transceivers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan VHF Transceivers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea VHF Transceivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea VHF Transceivers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea VHF Transceivers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Taiwan

6.8.1 Taiwan VHF Transceivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Taiwan VHF Transceivers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.8.4 Taiwan VHF Transceivers Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 VHF Transceivers Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global VHF Transceivers Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top VHF Transceivers Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total VHF Transceivers Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America VHF Transceivers Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America VHF Transceivers Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America VHF Transceivers Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe VHF Transceivers Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe VHF Transceivers Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe VHF Transceivers Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific VHF Transceivers Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific VHF Transceivers Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific VHF Transceivers Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America VHF Transceivers Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America VHF Transceivers Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America VHF Transceivers Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa VHF Transceivers Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa VHF Transceivers Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America VHF Transceivers Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Almaz – Antey

8.1.1 Almaz – Antey Corporation Information

8.1.2 Almaz – Antey Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Almaz – Antey VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.1.5 Almaz – Antey SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Almaz – Antey Recent Developments

8.2 Morcom

8.2.1 Morcom Corporation Information

8.2.2 Morcom Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Morcom VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.2.5 Morcom SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Morcom Recent Developments

8.3 Becker Avionics

8.3.1 Becker Avionics Corporation Information

8.3.2 Becker Avionics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Becker Avionics VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.3.5 Becker Avionics SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Becker Avionics Recent Developments

8.4 Systems Interface

8.4.1 Systems Interface Corporation Information

8.4.2 Systems Interface Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Systems Interface VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.4.5 Systems Interface SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Systems Interface Recent Developments

8.5 Rohde & Schwarz

8.5.1 Rohde & Schwarz Corporation Information

8.5.2 Rohde & Schwarz Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Rohde & Schwarz VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.5.5 Rohde & Schwarz SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Developments

8.6 Gables Engineering

8.6.1 Gables Engineering Corporation Information

8.6.2 Gables Engineering Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Gables Engineering VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.6.5 Gables Engineering SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Gables Engineering Recent Developments

8.7 Icom

8.7.1 Icom Corporation Information

8.7.2 Icom Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Icom VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.7.5 Icom SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Icom Recent Developments

8.8 Yaesu

8.8.1 Yaesu Corporation Information

8.8.2 Yaesu Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Yaesu VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.8.5 Yaesu SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Yaesu Recent Developments

8.9 MGL Avionics

8.9.1 MGL Avionics Corporation Information

8.9.2 MGL Avionics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 MGL Avionics VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.9.5 MGL Avionics SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 MGL Avionics Recent Developments

8.10 INVELCO SA

8.10.1 INVELCO SA Corporation Information

8.10.2 INVELCO SA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 INVELCO SA VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.10.5 INVELCO SA SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 INVELCO SA Recent Developments

8.11 Commtact

8.11.1 Commtact Corporation Information

8.11.2 Commtact Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Commtact VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.11.5 Commtact SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Commtact Recent Developments

8.12 Microair Avionics

8.12.1 Microair Avionics Corporation Information

8.12.2 Microair Avionics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Microair Avionics VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.12.5 Microair Avionics SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Microair Avionics Recent Developments

8.13 Hilberling

8.13.1 Hilberling Corporation Information

8.13.2 Hilberling Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Hilberling VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.13.5 Hilberling SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Hilberling Recent Developments

8.14 Standard Horizo​​n

8.14.1 Standard Horizo​​n Corporation Information

8.14.2 Standard Horizo​​n Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Standard Horizo​​n VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.14.5 Standard Horizo​​n SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Standard Horizo​​n Recent Developments

8.15 RITRON

8.15.1 RITRON Corporation Information

8.15.2 RITRON Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 RITRON VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.15.5 RITRON SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 RITRON Recent Developments

8.16 Technisonic Industries

8.16.1 Technisonic Industries Corporation Information

8.16.2 Technisonic Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Technisonic Industries VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.16.5 Technisonic Industries SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Technisonic Industries Recent Developments

8.17 ON Semiconductor

8.17.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.17.2 ON Semiconductor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 ON Semiconductor VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.17.5 ON Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 ON Semiconductor Recent Developments

8.18 INTEK

8.18.1 INTEK Corporation Information

8.18.2 INTEK Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 INTEK VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.18.5 INTEK SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 INTEK Recent Developments

8.19 Tait Communications

8.19.1 Tait Communications Corporation Information

8.19.2 Tait Communications Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Tait Communications VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.19.5 Tait Communications SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Tait Communications Recent Developments

8.20 PAE

8.20.1 PAE Corporation Information

8.20.2 PAE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 PAE VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.20.5 PAE SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 PAE Recent Developments

8.21 OTE

8.21.1 OTE Corporation Information

8.21.2 OTE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.21.3 OTE VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.21.5 OTE SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 OTE Recent Developments

8.22 ISISPACE

8.22.1 ISISPACE Corporation Information

8.22.2 ISISPACE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.22.3 ISISPACE VHF Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 VHF Transceivers Products and Services

8.22.5 ISISPACE SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 ISISPACE Recent Developments 9 VHF Transceivers Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global VHF Transceivers Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 VHF Transceivers Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key VHF Transceivers Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 VHF Transceivers Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global VHF Transceivers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America VHF Transceivers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America VHF Transceivers Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe VHF Transceivers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe VHF Transceivers Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific VHF Transceivers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific VHF Transceivers Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America VHF Transceivers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America VHF Transceivers Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa VHF Transceivers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa VHF Transceivers Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 VHF Transceivers Sales Channels

11.2.2 VHF Transceivers Distributors

11.3 VHF Transceivers Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”