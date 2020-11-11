Sun Block Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2020-2026 | Nivea (Beiersdorf AG), Olay (Procter & Gamble), Gold Bond (Sanofi)

“

The report titled Global Sun Block Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sun Block market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sun Block market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sun Block market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sun Block market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sun Block report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sun Block report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sun Block market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sun Block market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sun Block market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sun Block market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sun Block market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nivea (Beiersdorf AG), Olay (Procter & Gamble), Gold Bond (Sanofi), Neutrogena (Johnson & Johnson), Vaseline (Unilever), Lux (Unilever), Johnson & Johnson, Jergens (Kao Corporation), Aveeno, Hempz, Simple Skincare (Unilever), Cetaphil, Bath and Body Works (L Brands), Eucerin (Beiersdorf AG), Suave (Unilever), Dial (Henkel AG & Co. KGaA), Sebamed

Market Segmentation by Product: Natural type

Synthetic type

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Male

Female



The Sun Block Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sun Block market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sun Block market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sun Block market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sun Block industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sun Block market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sun Block market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sun Block market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sun Block Market Overview

1.1 Sun Block Product Overview

1.2 Sun Block Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Natural type

1.2.2 Synthetic type

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Sun Block Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sun Block Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sun Block Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sun Block Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Sun Block Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Sun Block Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Sun Block Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sun Block Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sun Block Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sun Block Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sun Block Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Sun Block Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sun Block Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Sun Block Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sun Block Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Sun Block Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sun Block Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sun Block Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sun Block Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sun Block Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sun Block Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sun Block Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sun Block Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sun Block as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sun Block Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sun Block Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sun Block by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sun Block Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sun Block Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sun Block Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sun Block Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sun Block Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sun Block Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sun Block Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sun Block Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sun Block Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Sun Block by Application

4.1 Sun Block Segment by Application

4.1.1 Male

4.1.2 Female

4.2 Global Sun Block Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sun Block Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sun Block Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sun Block Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sun Block by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sun Block by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sun Block by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sun Block by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sun Block by Application

5 North America Sun Block Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sun Block Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sun Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sun Block Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sun Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Sun Block Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sun Block Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sun Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sun Block Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sun Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Sun Block Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sun Block Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sun Block Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sun Block Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sun Block Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Sun Block Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sun Block Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sun Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sun Block Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sun Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Sun Block Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sun Block Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sun Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sun Block Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sun Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sun Block Business

10.1 Nivea (Beiersdorf AG)

10.1.1 Nivea (Beiersdorf AG) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nivea (Beiersdorf AG) Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Nivea (Beiersdorf AG) Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Nivea (Beiersdorf AG) Sun Block Products Offered

10.1.5 Nivea (Beiersdorf AG) Recent Developments

10.2 Olay (Procter & Gamble)

10.2.1 Olay (Procter & Gamble) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Olay (Procter & Gamble) Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Olay (Procter & Gamble) Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Nivea (Beiersdorf AG) Sun Block Products Offered

10.2.5 Olay (Procter & Gamble) Recent Developments

10.3 Gold Bond (Sanofi)

10.3.1 Gold Bond (Sanofi) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Gold Bond (Sanofi) Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Gold Bond (Sanofi) Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Gold Bond (Sanofi) Sun Block Products Offered

10.3.5 Gold Bond (Sanofi) Recent Developments

10.4 Neutrogena (Johnson & Johnson)

10.4.1 Neutrogena (Johnson & Johnson) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Neutrogena (Johnson & Johnson) Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Neutrogena (Johnson & Johnson) Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Neutrogena (Johnson & Johnson) Sun Block Products Offered

10.4.5 Neutrogena (Johnson & Johnson) Recent Developments

10.5 Vaseline (Unilever)

10.5.1 Vaseline (Unilever) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Vaseline (Unilever) Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Vaseline (Unilever) Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Vaseline (Unilever) Sun Block Products Offered

10.5.5 Vaseline (Unilever) Recent Developments

10.6 Lux (Unilever)

10.6.1 Lux (Unilever) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lux (Unilever) Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Lux (Unilever) Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Lux (Unilever) Sun Block Products Offered

10.6.5 Lux (Unilever) Recent Developments

10.7 Johnson & Johnson

10.7.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.7.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Johnson & Johnson Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Johnson & Johnson Sun Block Products Offered

10.7.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

10.8 Jergens (Kao Corporation)

10.8.1 Jergens (Kao Corporation) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jergens (Kao Corporation) Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Jergens (Kao Corporation) Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Jergens (Kao Corporation) Sun Block Products Offered

10.8.5 Jergens (Kao Corporation) Recent Developments

10.9 Aveeno

10.9.1 Aveeno Corporation Information

10.9.2 Aveeno Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Aveeno Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Aveeno Sun Block Products Offered

10.9.5 Aveeno Recent Developments

10.10 Hempz

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sun Block Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hempz Sun Block Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hempz Recent Developments

10.11 Simple Skincare (Unilever)

10.11.1 Simple Skincare (Unilever) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Simple Skincare (Unilever) Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Simple Skincare (Unilever) Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Simple Skincare (Unilever) Sun Block Products Offered

10.11.5 Simple Skincare (Unilever) Recent Developments

10.12 Cetaphil

10.12.1 Cetaphil Corporation Information

10.12.2 Cetaphil Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Cetaphil Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Cetaphil Sun Block Products Offered

10.12.5 Cetaphil Recent Developments

10.13 Bath and Body Works (L Brands)

10.13.1 Bath and Body Works (L Brands) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bath and Body Works (L Brands) Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Bath and Body Works (L Brands) Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Bath and Body Works (L Brands) Sun Block Products Offered

10.13.5 Bath and Body Works (L Brands) Recent Developments

10.14 Eucerin (Beiersdorf AG)

10.14.1 Eucerin (Beiersdorf AG) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Eucerin (Beiersdorf AG) Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Eucerin (Beiersdorf AG) Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Eucerin (Beiersdorf AG) Sun Block Products Offered

10.14.5 Eucerin (Beiersdorf AG) Recent Developments

10.15 Suave (Unilever)

10.15.1 Suave (Unilever) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Suave (Unilever) Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Suave (Unilever) Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Suave (Unilever) Sun Block Products Offered

10.15.5 Suave (Unilever) Recent Developments

10.16 Dial (Henkel AG & Co. KGaA)

10.16.1 Dial (Henkel AG & Co. KGaA) Corporation Information

10.16.2 Dial (Henkel AG & Co. KGaA) Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Dial (Henkel AG & Co. KGaA) Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Dial (Henkel AG & Co. KGaA) Sun Block Products Offered

10.16.5 Dial (Henkel AG & Co. KGaA) Recent Developments

10.17 Sebamed

10.17.1 Sebamed Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sebamed Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Sebamed Sun Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Sebamed Sun Block Products Offered

10.17.5 Sebamed Recent Developments

11 Sun Block Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sun Block Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sun Block Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Sun Block Industry Trends

11.4.2 Sun Block Market Drivers

11.4.3 Sun Block Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

