Fire-Rated Doors Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2020-2026 | ASSA ABLOY, HORMANN, Sanwa

The report titled Global Fire-Rated Doors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fire-Rated Doors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fire-Rated Doors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fire-Rated Doors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire-Rated Doors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire-Rated Doors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire-Rated Doors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire-Rated Doors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire-Rated Doors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire-Rated Doors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire-Rated Doors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire-Rated Doors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: ASSA ABLOY, HORMANN, Sanwa, UK Fire Doors, NINZ, Howden Joinery, Vista, Novoferm, Republic Doors and Frames, Wonly Group, Buyang, Chinsun, Saintgeneral, FUSIM, Chuntian Group, WANJIA, Zhucheng Group, Meixin, Simto, Jia Hui Doors
Market Segmentation by Product: Fireproof Wooden Door
Fire Resistance Steel Door
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Industry
Commercial
Household
The Fire-Rated Doors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire-Rated Doors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire-Rated Doors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Fire-Rated Doors market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire-Rated Doors industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Fire-Rated Doors market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Fire-Rated Doors market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire-Rated Doors market?
Table of Contents:
1 Fire-Rated Doors Market Overview
1.1 Fire-Rated Doors Product Overview
1.2 Fire-Rated Doors Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Fireproof Wooden Door
1.2.2 Fire Resistance Steel Door
1.2.3 Other
1.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Fire-Rated Doors Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Fire-Rated Doors Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Fire-Rated Doors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fire-Rated Doors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Fire-Rated Doors Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Fire-Rated Doors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fire-Rated Doors Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fire-Rated Doors as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fire-Rated Doors Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Fire-Rated Doors Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Fire-Rated Doors by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Fire-Rated Doors by Application
4.1 Fire-Rated Doors Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industry
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Household
4.2 Global Fire-Rated Doors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Fire-Rated Doors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Fire-Rated Doors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Fire-Rated Doors Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Fire-Rated Doors by Application
4.5.2 Europe Fire-Rated Doors by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors by Application
5 North America Fire-Rated Doors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Doors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fire-Rated Doors Business
10.1 ASSA ABLOY
10.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information
10.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Developments
10.2 HORMANN
10.2.1 HORMANN Corporation Information
10.2.2 HORMANN Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 HORMANN Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 ASSA ABLOY Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.2.5 HORMANN Recent Developments
10.3 Sanwa
10.3.1 Sanwa Corporation Information
10.3.2 Sanwa Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Sanwa Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Sanwa Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.3.5 Sanwa Recent Developments
10.4 UK Fire Doors
10.4.1 UK Fire Doors Corporation Information
10.4.2 UK Fire Doors Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 UK Fire Doors Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 UK Fire Doors Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.4.5 UK Fire Doors Recent Developments
10.5 NINZ
10.5.1 NINZ Corporation Information
10.5.2 NINZ Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 NINZ Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 NINZ Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.5.5 NINZ Recent Developments
10.6 Howden Joinery
10.6.1 Howden Joinery Corporation Information
10.6.2 Howden Joinery Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Howden Joinery Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Howden Joinery Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.6.5 Howden Joinery Recent Developments
10.7 Vista
10.7.1 Vista Corporation Information
10.7.2 Vista Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Vista Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Vista Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.7.5 Vista Recent Developments
10.8 Novoferm
10.8.1 Novoferm Corporation Information
10.8.2 Novoferm Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Novoferm Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Novoferm Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.8.5 Novoferm Recent Developments
10.9 Republic Doors and Frames
10.9.1 Republic Doors and Frames Corporation Information
10.9.2 Republic Doors and Frames Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Republic Doors and Frames Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Republic Doors and Frames Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.9.5 Republic Doors and Frames Recent Developments
10.10 Wonly Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Fire-Rated Doors Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Wonly Group Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Wonly Group Recent Developments
10.11 Buyang
10.11.1 Buyang Corporation Information
10.11.2 Buyang Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Buyang Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Buyang Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.11.5 Buyang Recent Developments
10.12 Chinsun
10.12.1 Chinsun Corporation Information
10.12.2 Chinsun Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Chinsun Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Chinsun Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.12.5 Chinsun Recent Developments
10.13 Saintgeneral
10.13.1 Saintgeneral Corporation Information
10.13.2 Saintgeneral Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Saintgeneral Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Saintgeneral Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.13.5 Saintgeneral Recent Developments
10.14 FUSIM
10.14.1 FUSIM Corporation Information
10.14.2 FUSIM Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 FUSIM Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 FUSIM Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.14.5 FUSIM Recent Developments
10.15 Chuntian Group
10.15.1 Chuntian Group Corporation Information
10.15.2 Chuntian Group Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Chuntian Group Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Chuntian Group Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.15.5 Chuntian Group Recent Developments
10.16 WANJIA
10.16.1 WANJIA Corporation Information
10.16.2 WANJIA Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 WANJIA Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 WANJIA Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.16.5 WANJIA Recent Developments
10.17 Zhucheng Group
10.17.1 Zhucheng Group Corporation Information
10.17.2 Zhucheng Group Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Zhucheng Group Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Zhucheng Group Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.17.5 Zhucheng Group Recent Developments
10.18 Meixin
10.18.1 Meixin Corporation Information
10.18.2 Meixin Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Meixin Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Meixin Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.18.5 Meixin Recent Developments
10.19 Simto
10.19.1 Simto Corporation Information
10.19.2 Simto Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 Simto Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Simto Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.19.5 Simto Recent Developments
10.20 Jia Hui Doors
10.20.1 Jia Hui Doors Corporation Information
10.20.2 Jia Hui Doors Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 Jia Hui Doors Fire-Rated Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Jia Hui Doors Fire-Rated Doors Products Offered
10.20.5 Jia Hui Doors Recent Developments
11 Fire-Rated Doors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Fire-Rated Doors Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Fire-Rated Doors Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Fire-Rated Doors Industry Trends
11.4.2 Fire-Rated Doors Market Drivers
11.4.3 Fire-Rated Doors Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
