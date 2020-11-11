Water Meters Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2020-2026 | Sensus Metering, Itron, Honeywell(Elster)

“

The report titled Global Water Meters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Meters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Meters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Meters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Meters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Meters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Meters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Meters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Meters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Meters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Meters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Meters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sensus Metering, Itron, Honeywell(Elster), Roper Industries(Neptune), Mueller Water Products, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Badger Meter Inc, Arad Group(Master Meter), Kamstrup Water Metering, Zenner, ABB, Ningbo Water Meter, Shanchuan Group, Donghai Group, LianLi Water Meter, Chengde Water Meter, Chongqing Smart Meter

Market Segmentation by Product: Mechanical Water Meters

Smart Water Meters



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Use

Commericial Use

Industrial Use



The Water Meters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Meters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Meters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Meters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Meters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Meters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Meters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Meters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Water Meters Market Overview

1.1 Water Meters Product Overview

1.2 Water Meters Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mechanical Water Meters

1.2.2 Smart Water Meters

1.3 Global Water Meters Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Water Meters Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Water Meters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Water Meters Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Water Meters Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Water Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Water Meters Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Water Meters Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Water Meters Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Water Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Water Meters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Water Meters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Water Meters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Water Meters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Water Meters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Water Meters Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Water Meters Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Water Meters Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Water Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Water Meters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Water Meters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water Meters Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water Meters Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Water Meters as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water Meters Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Water Meters Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Water Meters by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Water Meters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Water Meters Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Water Meters Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Water Meters Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Water Meters Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Water Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Water Meters by Application

4.1 Water Meters Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Use

4.1.2 Commericial Use

4.1.3 Industrial Use

4.2 Global Water Meters Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Water Meters Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Water Meters Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Water Meters Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Water Meters by Application

4.5.2 Europe Water Meters by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Water Meters by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Water Meters by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Water Meters by Application

5 North America Water Meters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Water Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Water Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Water Meters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Water Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Water Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Water Meters Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water Meters Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Meters Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Water Meters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Water Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Water Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Water Meters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Meters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Meters Business

10.1 Sensus Metering

10.1.1 Sensus Metering Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sensus Metering Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Sensus Metering Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sensus Metering Water Meters Products Offered

10.1.5 Sensus Metering Recent Developments

10.2 Itron

10.2.1 Itron Corporation Information

10.2.2 Itron Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Itron Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Sensus Metering Water Meters Products Offered

10.2.5 Itron Recent Developments

10.3 Honeywell(Elster)

10.3.1 Honeywell(Elster) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Honeywell(Elster) Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Honeywell(Elster) Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Honeywell(Elster) Water Meters Products Offered

10.3.5 Honeywell(Elster) Recent Developments

10.4 Roper Industries(Neptune)

10.4.1 Roper Industries(Neptune) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Roper Industries(Neptune) Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Roper Industries(Neptune) Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Roper Industries(Neptune) Water Meters Products Offered

10.4.5 Roper Industries(Neptune) Recent Developments

10.5 Mueller Water Products

10.5.1 Mueller Water Products Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mueller Water Products Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Mueller Water Products Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mueller Water Products Water Meters Products Offered

10.5.5 Mueller Water Products Recent Developments

10.6 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

10.6.1 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Corporation Information

10.6.2 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Water Meters Products Offered

10.6.5 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Recent Developments

10.7 Badger Meter Inc

10.7.1 Badger Meter Inc Corporation Information

10.7.2 Badger Meter Inc Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Badger Meter Inc Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Badger Meter Inc Water Meters Products Offered

10.7.5 Badger Meter Inc Recent Developments

10.8 Arad Group(Master Meter)

10.8.1 Arad Group(Master Meter) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Arad Group(Master Meter) Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Arad Group(Master Meter) Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Arad Group(Master Meter) Water Meters Products Offered

10.8.5 Arad Group(Master Meter) Recent Developments

10.9 Kamstrup Water Metering

10.9.1 Kamstrup Water Metering Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kamstrup Water Metering Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Kamstrup Water Metering Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Kamstrup Water Metering Water Meters Products Offered

10.9.5 Kamstrup Water Metering Recent Developments

10.10 Zenner

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Water Meters Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Zenner Water Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Zenner Recent Developments

10.11 ABB

10.11.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.11.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 ABB Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ABB Water Meters Products Offered

10.11.5 ABB Recent Developments

10.12 Ningbo Water Meter

10.12.1 Ningbo Water Meter Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ningbo Water Meter Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Ningbo Water Meter Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Ningbo Water Meter Water Meters Products Offered

10.12.5 Ningbo Water Meter Recent Developments

10.13 Shanchuan Group

10.13.1 Shanchuan Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Shanchuan Group Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Shanchuan Group Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Shanchuan Group Water Meters Products Offered

10.13.5 Shanchuan Group Recent Developments

10.14 Donghai Group

10.14.1 Donghai Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Donghai Group Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Donghai Group Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Donghai Group Water Meters Products Offered

10.14.5 Donghai Group Recent Developments

10.15 LianLi Water Meter

10.15.1 LianLi Water Meter Corporation Information

10.15.2 LianLi Water Meter Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 LianLi Water Meter Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 LianLi Water Meter Water Meters Products Offered

10.15.5 LianLi Water Meter Recent Developments

10.16 Chengde Water Meter

10.16.1 Chengde Water Meter Corporation Information

10.16.2 Chengde Water Meter Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Chengde Water Meter Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Chengde Water Meter Water Meters Products Offered

10.16.5 Chengde Water Meter Recent Developments

10.17 Chongqing Smart Meter

10.17.1 Chongqing Smart Meter Corporation Information

10.17.2 Chongqing Smart Meter Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Chongqing Smart Meter Water Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Chongqing Smart Meter Water Meters Products Offered

10.17.5 Chongqing Smart Meter Recent Developments

11 Water Meters Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Water Meters Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Water Meters Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Water Meters Industry Trends

11.4.2 Water Meters Market Drivers

11.4.3 Water Meters Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

