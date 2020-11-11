Portable Air Humidifiers Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2026 | GE, Honeywell, Carrier

“

The report titled Global Portable Air Humidifiers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Portable Air Humidifiers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Portable Air Humidifiers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Portable Air Humidifiers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Air Humidifiers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Air Humidifiers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Air Humidifiers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Air Humidifiers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Air Humidifiers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Air Humidifiers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Air Humidifiers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Air Humidifiers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE, Honeywell, Carrier, Johnson & Johnson, LG, Thermastor, Haier, Aprilaire, Comfort Aire, Lennox, Skuttle, SoleusAir, Jarden, Plaston, Kaz, Sunpentown, Trion Air, Dri-Eaz, Essick Air, Whirlpool, De Longhi

Market Segmentation by Product: Warm Mist Air Humidifiers

Cool Mist Air Humidifiers



Market Segmentation by Application: Household Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use



The Portable Air Humidifiers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Air Humidifiers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Air Humidifiers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Air Humidifiers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Air Humidifiers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Air Humidifiers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Air Humidifiers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Air Humidifiers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Portable Air Humidifiers Market Overview

1.1 Portable Air Humidifiers Product Overview

1.2 Portable Air Humidifiers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Warm Mist Air Humidifiers

1.2.2 Cool Mist Air Humidifiers

1.3 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Air Humidifiers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Air Humidifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Air Humidifiers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Air Humidifiers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Air Humidifiers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Air Humidifiers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Portable Air Humidifiers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Air Humidifiers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Air Humidifiers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Portable Air Humidifiers by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Portable Air Humidifiers by Application

4.1 Portable Air Humidifiers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household Use

4.1.2 Commercial Use

4.1.3 Industrial Use

4.2 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Portable Air Humidifiers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Portable Air Humidifiers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Portable Air Humidifiers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Portable Air Humidifiers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Humidifiers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Portable Air Humidifiers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Humidifiers by Application

5 North America Portable Air Humidifiers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Portable Air Humidifiers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Humidifiers Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Portable Air Humidifiers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Humidifiers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Humidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Humidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Air Humidifiers Business

10.1 GE

10.1.1 GE Corporation Information

10.1.2 GE Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 GE Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GE Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.1.5 GE Recent Developments

10.2 Honeywell

10.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Honeywell Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GE Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.2.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

10.3 Carrier

10.3.1 Carrier Corporation Information

10.3.2 Carrier Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Carrier Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Carrier Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.3.5 Carrier Recent Developments

10.4 Johnson & Johnson

10.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

10.5 LG

10.5.1 LG Corporation Information

10.5.2 LG Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 LG Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 LG Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.5.5 LG Recent Developments

10.6 Thermastor

10.6.1 Thermastor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Thermastor Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Thermastor Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Thermastor Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.6.5 Thermastor Recent Developments

10.7 Haier

10.7.1 Haier Corporation Information

10.7.2 Haier Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Haier Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Haier Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.7.5 Haier Recent Developments

10.8 Aprilaire

10.8.1 Aprilaire Corporation Information

10.8.2 Aprilaire Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Aprilaire Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Aprilaire Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.8.5 Aprilaire Recent Developments

10.9 Comfort Aire

10.9.1 Comfort Aire Corporation Information

10.9.2 Comfort Aire Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Comfort Aire Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Comfort Aire Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.9.5 Comfort Aire Recent Developments

10.10 Lennox

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Air Humidifiers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lennox Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lennox Recent Developments

10.11 Skuttle

10.11.1 Skuttle Corporation Information

10.11.2 Skuttle Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Skuttle Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Skuttle Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.11.5 Skuttle Recent Developments

10.12 SoleusAir

10.12.1 SoleusAir Corporation Information

10.12.2 SoleusAir Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 SoleusAir Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 SoleusAir Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.12.5 SoleusAir Recent Developments

10.13 Jarden

10.13.1 Jarden Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jarden Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Jarden Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jarden Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.13.5 Jarden Recent Developments

10.14 Plaston

10.14.1 Plaston Corporation Information

10.14.2 Plaston Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Plaston Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Plaston Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.14.5 Plaston Recent Developments

10.15 Kaz

10.15.1 Kaz Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kaz Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Kaz Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Kaz Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.15.5 Kaz Recent Developments

10.16 Sunpentown

10.16.1 Sunpentown Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sunpentown Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Sunpentown Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Sunpentown Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.16.5 Sunpentown Recent Developments

10.17 Trion Air

10.17.1 Trion Air Corporation Information

10.17.2 Trion Air Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Trion Air Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Trion Air Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.17.5 Trion Air Recent Developments

10.18 Dri-Eaz

10.18.1 Dri-Eaz Corporation Information

10.18.2 Dri-Eaz Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Dri-Eaz Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Dri-Eaz Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.18.5 Dri-Eaz Recent Developments

10.19 Essick Air

10.19.1 Essick Air Corporation Information

10.19.2 Essick Air Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Essick Air Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Essick Air Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.19.5 Essick Air Recent Developments

10.20 Whirlpool

10.20.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

10.20.2 Whirlpool Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Whirlpool Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Whirlpool Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.20.5 Whirlpool Recent Developments

10.21 De Longhi

10.21.1 De Longhi Corporation Information

10.21.2 De Longhi Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 De Longhi Portable Air Humidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 De Longhi Portable Air Humidifiers Products Offered

10.21.5 De Longhi Recent Developments

11 Portable Air Humidifiers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Air Humidifiers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Air Humidifiers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Portable Air Humidifiers Industry Trends

11.4.2 Portable Air Humidifiers Market Drivers

11.4.3 Portable Air Humidifiers Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

