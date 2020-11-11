Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2020-2026 | Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Mohawk, Congoleum, Gerflor, Forbo, Novalis, LG Hausys, Karndean, CFL Flooring, Beaulieu, NOX Corporation, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Snmo LVT

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)

1.2 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Flexible LVT Floor

1.2.3 Rigid LVT Floor

1.3 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Residential Use

1.4 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Business

6.1 Tarkett

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Tarkett Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Tarkett Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Tarkett Products Offered

6.1.5 Tarkett Recent Development

6.2 Armstrong

6.2.1 Armstrong Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Armstrong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Armstrong Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Armstrong Products Offered

6.2.5 Armstrong Recent Development

6.3 Mannington Mills

6.3.1 Mannington Mills Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Mannington Mills Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Mannington Mills Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Mannington Mills Products Offered

6.3.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

6.4 Mohawk

6.4.1 Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Mohawk Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Mohawk Products Offered

6.4.5 Mohawk Recent Development

6.5 Congoleum

6.5.1 Congoleum Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Congoleum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Congoleum Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Congoleum Products Offered

6.5.5 Congoleum Recent Development

6.6 Gerflor

6.6.1 Gerflor Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Gerflor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Gerflor Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Gerflor Products Offered

6.6.5 Gerflor Recent Development

6.7 Forbo

6.6.1 Forbo Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Forbo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Forbo Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Forbo Products Offered

6.7.5 Forbo Recent Development

6.8 Novalis

6.8.1 Novalis Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Novalis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Novalis Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Novalis Products Offered

6.8.5 Novalis Recent Development

6.9 LG Hausys

6.9.1 LG Hausys Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 LG Hausys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 LG Hausys Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 LG Hausys Products Offered

6.9.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

6.10 Karndean

6.10.1 Karndean Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Karndean Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Karndean Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Karndean Products Offered

6.10.5 Karndean Recent Development

6.11 CFL Flooring

6.11.1 CFL Flooring Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 CFL Flooring Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 CFL Flooring Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 CFL Flooring Products Offered

6.11.5 CFL Flooring Recent Development

6.12 Beaulieu

6.12.1 Beaulieu Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Beaulieu Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Beaulieu Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Beaulieu Products Offered

6.12.5 Beaulieu Recent Development

6.13 NOX Corporation

6.13.1 NOX Corporation Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 NOX Corporation Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 NOX Corporation Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 NOX Corporation Products Offered

6.13.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development

6.14 Metroflor

6.14.1 Metroflor Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Metroflor Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Metroflor Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Metroflor Products Offered

6.14.5 Metroflor Recent Development

6.15 Milliken

6.15.1 Milliken Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Milliken Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Milliken Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Milliken Products Offered

6.15.5 Milliken Recent Development

6.16 Polyflor

6.16.1 Polyflor Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Polyflor Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Polyflor Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Polyflor Products Offered

6.16.5 Polyflor Recent Development

6.17 Snmo LVT

6.17.1 Snmo LVT Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Snmo LVT Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Snmo LVT Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Snmo LVT Products Offered

6.17.5 Snmo LVT Recent Development

7 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)

7.4 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Distributors List

8.3 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

