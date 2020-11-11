Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2024
Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Report helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Artificial Grass Turf Industry. The latest developments and growth opportunities in Artificial Grass Turf market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Artificial Grass Turf market share and market dynamics are presented to optimize the business. The vital Artificial Grass Turf insights, opportunities in existing and emerging segments are explained. An in-depth analysis on the present state of Artificial Grass Turf, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on type, application, players and regions are covered. The report thoroughly analyzes the competitors, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure and production process view.
Artificial Grass Turf Market Leading Players (2019-2024):
Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf ( Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision / Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass
Forbex
Market Segmentation:
- Study Period – 2016 to 2024
- Base Year- 2019
- Forecast Period – 2020 to 2024
- Historical Period- 2016 – 2018
Regional Analysis
- North America
U.S., Canada, Mexico
- Europe
Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA
Segmentation Market by Type
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass 25 mm Type
Market by Application
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Non-contact Sports
Others
Some highlighting Points Of TOC:
1 Artificial Grass Turf Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Artificial Grass Turf
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Artificial Grass Turf industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2024
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Artificial Grass Turf Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Artificial Grass Turf Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Artificial Grass Turf
3.3 Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Artificial Grass Turf
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Artificial Grass Turf
3.4 Market Distributors of Artificial Grass Turf
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Artificial Grass Turf Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
4 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market, by Type
4.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
5 Artificial Grass Turf Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
Artificial Grass Turf Report Will Answer Below Queries:
- What are the present opportunities in Artificial Grass Turf industry and what will be the market development in the coming years?
- What is the production and consumption pattern of top Artificial Grass Turf industry players?
- Which product category and application is experiencing heavy demand?
- Which region has the highest growth potential?
- What will be the industry growth in the coming years?
- Which are new product segments and innovations in the industry?
- Which factors, industry norms are obstructing the industry growth?
