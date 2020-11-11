Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2024

Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Report helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Industry. The latest developments and growth opportunities in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market share and market dynamics are presented to optimize the business. The vital Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) insights, opportunities in existing and emerging segments are explained. An in-depth analysis on the present state of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on type, application, players and regions are covered. The report thoroughly analyzes the competitors, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure and production process view.

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Leading Players (2019-2024):

AC Propulsion

Corinex

Coritech

EnBW

Endesa

EnerDel

EV Grid

Hitachi

Next Energy

NRG Energy

PG&E

Market Segmentation:

Study Period – 2016 to 2024

– 2016 to 2024 Base Year- 2019

2019 Forecast Period – 2020 to 2024

– 2020 to 2024 Historical Period- 2016 – 2018

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico

U.S., Canada, Mexico Europe

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA

Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Segmentation Market by Type

Unidirectional V2G

Bidirectional V2G

Market by Application

Peak power sales

Spinning reserves

Base load power

Peak power as a form of direct load control (DLC)

Peak power to reduce demand charges

Reactive power

Some highlighting Points Of TOC:

1 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2024

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

3.3 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

3.4 Market Distributors of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

4 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

5 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Report Will Answer Below Queries:

What are the present opportunities in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) industry and what will be the market development in the coming years?

What is the production and consumption pattern of top Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) industry players?

Which product category and application is experiencing heavy demand?

Which region has the highest growth potential?

What will be the industry growth in the coming years?

Which are new product segments and innovations in the industry?

Which factors, industry norms are obstructing the industry growth?

