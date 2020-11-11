Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2024
Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Report helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Industry. The latest developments and growth opportunities in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market share and market dynamics are presented to optimize the business. The vital Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) insights, opportunities in existing and emerging segments are explained. An in-depth analysis on the present state of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on type, application, players and regions are covered. The report thoroughly analyzes the competitors, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure and production process view.
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Leading Players (2019-2024):
AC Propulsion
Corinex
Coritech
EnBW
Endesa
EnerDel
EV Grid
Hitachi
Next Energy
NRG Energy
PG&E
Market Segmentation:
- Study Period – 2016 to 2024
- Base Year- 2019
- Forecast Period – 2020 to 2024
- Historical Period- 2016 – 2018
Regional Analysis
- North America
U.S., Canada, Mexico
- Europe
Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA
Segmentation Market by Type
Unidirectional V2G
Bidirectional V2G
Market by Application
Peak power sales
Spinning reserves
Base load power
Peak power as a form of direct load control (DLC)
Peak power to reduce demand charges
Reactive power
Some highlighting Points Of TOC:
1 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2024
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
3.3 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
3.4 Market Distributors of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
4 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market, by Type
4.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
5 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Report Will Answer Below Queries:
- What are the present opportunities in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) industry and what will be the market development in the coming years?
- What is the production and consumption pattern of top Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) industry players?
- Which product category and application is experiencing heavy demand?
- Which region has the highest growth potential?
- What will be the industry growth in the coming years?
- Which are new product segments and innovations in the industry?
- Which factors, industry norms are obstructing the industry growth?
