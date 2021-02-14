Smart Education and Learning market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast

Smart Education and Learning market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Smart Education and Learning market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

Market Analysis: Global smart education and learning market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.67% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This acceleration in the market can be attributed due to some of the major trends in the market such as growing demand for collaboration based learning, rise in the number of virtual schools and increase in the number of learning application running on mobile phones.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart education and learning market are Adobe, Educomp Solutions Ltd., Cisco Systems, McGraw-Hill Education, NIIT, D2L Corporation, SAMSUNG, Sum Total Systems LLC, SMART Technologies ULC, Ellucian Company L.P., MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Saba Software, BYJU’S, Instructure Inc., PROMETHEAN LIMITED, Pearson India Educations Services Pvt. Ltd., Jenzabar Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., SkillSoft Ireland Limited., Scholastic Inc., Sungard Availability Services among others.

Smart Education and Learning market Segmentation: Global Smart Education and Learning Market By Product (Hardware, Software, Services, Educational Content), Learning Mode (Collaborative Learning, Virtual Instructor-Led learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Adaptive Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning), Age (5-10 Years, 10-18 Years, 19-29 Years, 30-45 Years, Above 45 Years), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), User Type (Academic, Corporate), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Smart Education and Learning market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increased collaboration between hardware vendors and educational content providers is boosting the growth of the market

Lack of knowledge and expertise among end users is hampering the growth of the market

In June 2019, SMART Technologies ULC announced that it will showcase its latest solutions for smart learning and education at International Society for Technology in Education Conference. The will showcase their attest solutions such as SMART Board interactive displays, SMART Notebook basic version, SMART Ink, SAMRT Learning Suite. This will expand the product portfolio of the company as well as provide flexibility and simple user interface which engages the students and get them connected

Global smart education and learning market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart education and learning market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

