Smart Classroom Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast

Market Analysis: Global smart classroom market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 112.57 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 9.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing number of mobile learning applications and rising prevalence for digital learning is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart classroom market are are Saba Software, Google, Blackboard Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell, Oracle, HTC Corporation, SAMSUNG, Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Barco, LG Electronics., Electa Communications Ltd., SkyPrep Inc., Impero Software (UK), WizIQ Inc., BigBlueButton, Digital Samba SL., TutorRoom, Veative Labs, EON Reality Inc, Virtually Live., Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Smart Classroom Market Segmentation: Global Smart Classroom Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Educational Gaming, Educational Security, Educational ERP), End- Use (Kindergarten, K-12, Higher Education), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Smart Classroom Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Technological advancement and development is the major factor driving the market

Less awareness about the benefits of smart classroom is the major factor restraining the market growth

In August 2018, Hinduja Global Solutions announced the launch of their new Smart Class Program along with the NGO- YUVA Unstoppable. The main aim of the launch is to start smart classes in the government schools so that they can use the new technology and make the learning fun. With this launch, company wants to improve and transform the learning experience of the children.

Global smart classroom market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart classroom market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

