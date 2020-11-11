3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2026

Global “3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) market.

The Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

LANXESS

Aarti Industries

IRO Group

Yangzhou City Jiangdu District Haichen Chemical

Suzhou Luosen Anxiliries

Zhejiang Yongtai Technology

Jingma Chemicals

Jiangdu Haichen Chemical

Wujiang Wanda Chemical

King Union Group

Sarna Chemical

About 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market:

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) MarketThis report focuses on global and China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) QYR Global and China market.The global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Scope and Market Size3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.Segment by Type, the 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) market is segmented into 》98% Above 99.0% OtherSegment by Application, the 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) market is segmented into Pesticide Medicine Dyes & Pigments Chemical OthersRegional and Country-level AnalysisThe 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).The key regions covered in the 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.Competitive Landscape and 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Share Analysis3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) business, the date to enter into the 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) market, 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) product introduction, recent developments, etc.The major vendors covered: LANXESS Aarti Industries IRO Group Yangzhou City Jiangdu District Haichen Chemical Suzhou Luosen Anxiliries Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Jingma Chemicals Jiangdu Haichen Chemical Wujiang Wanda Chemical King Union Group Sarna Chemical

This report focuses on the 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

》98%

Above 99.0%

Other

Major Applications are as follows:

Pesticide

Medicine

Dyes & Pigments

Chemical

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1)? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market?

What Is Current Market Status of 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 》98%

1.4.3 Above 99.0%

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pesticide

1.5.3 Medicine

1.5.4 Dyes & Pigments

1.5.5 Chemical

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 LANXESS

12.1.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

12.1.2 LANXESS Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 LANXESS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 LANXESS 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Products Offered

12.1.5 LANXESS Recent Development

12.2 Aarti Industries

12.2.1 Aarti Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Aarti Industries Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Aarti Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Aarti Industries 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Products Offered

12.2.5 Aarti Industries Recent Development

12.3 IRO Group

12.3.1 IRO Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 IRO Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IRO Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 IRO Group 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Products Offered

12.3.5 IRO Group Recent Development

12.4 Yangzhou City Jiangdu District Haichen Chemical

12.4.1 Yangzhou City Jiangdu District Haichen Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Yangzhou City Jiangdu District Haichen Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Yangzhou City Jiangdu District Haichen Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Yangzhou City Jiangdu District Haichen Chemical 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Products Offered

12.4.5 Yangzhou City Jiangdu District Haichen Chemical Recent Development

12.5 Suzhou Luosen Anxiliries

12.5.1 Suzhou Luosen Anxiliries Corporation Information

12.5.2 Suzhou Luosen Anxiliries Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Suzhou Luosen Anxiliries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Suzhou Luosen Anxiliries 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Products Offered

12.5.5 Suzhou Luosen Anxiliries Recent Development

12.6 Zhejiang Yongtai Technology

12.6.1 Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Zhejiang Yongtai Technology 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Products Offered

12.6.5 Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Recent Development

12.7 Jingma Chemicals

12.7.1 Jingma Chemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jingma Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Jingma Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Jingma Chemicals 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Products Offered

12.7.5 Jingma Chemicals Recent Development

12.8 Jiangdu Haichen Chemical

12.8.1 Jiangdu Haichen Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jiangdu Haichen Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Jiangdu Haichen Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Jiangdu Haichen Chemical 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Products Offered

12.8.5 Jiangdu Haichen Chemical Recent Development

12.9 Wujiang Wanda Chemical

12.9.1 Wujiang Wanda Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Wujiang Wanda Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Wujiang Wanda Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Wujiang Wanda Chemical 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Products Offered

12.9.5 Wujiang Wanda Chemical Recent Development

12.10 King Union Group

12.10.1 King Union Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 King Union Group Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 King Union Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 King Union Group 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Products Offered

12.10.5 King Union Group Recent Development

12.11 LANXESS

12.11.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

12.11.2 LANXESS Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 LANXESS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 LANXESS 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Products Offered

12.11.5 LANXESS Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 3,4-Dichloroaniline (Cas 95-76-1) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

