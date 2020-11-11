Giant Cell Arteritis Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Giant Cell Arteritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“.

DelveInsight’s “Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Reports key facts–

According to the data of Arthritis Foundation, Caucasian women over the age of 50 (most commonly between the ages of 70 and 80 years), have the highest risk of developing Giant-Cell Arteritis.

According to the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD), Giant-Cell Arteritis occurs in approximately 24 in 100,000 people over the age of 50 years, affecting twice as many females as males.

Giant Cell Arteritis affects 110,000 individuals in the United States.

The disease occurs most frequently in populations of Northern Europe, and in particular in Scandinavian countries where the incidence has been reported as high as 32.8 per 100,000 inhabitants over the age of 50 years.

Scope of Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) market

Giant Cell Arteritis, also known as Temporal arteritis; Cranial Arteritis; Granulomatous Arteritis and Horton’s disease) is a form of vasculitis, a group of disorders that cause inflammation of blood vessels. GCA most commonly affects the arteries of the head (especially the temporal arteries, located on each side of the head), but arteries in other areas of the body can also become inflamed. The inflammation causes the arteries to narrow, resulting in poor blood flow”.

Epidemiology

The Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Some of key companies :

IDEC Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie

Sanofi

Novartis

And Many Others

Drugs covered

Tocilizumab (Actemra)

Upadacitinib

KEVZARA (sarilumab)

Secukinumab

And Many Others

Table of content:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) : Market Overview at a Glance Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) : Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) Treatment Marketed Products

List to be continued in report

Emerging Therapies

List to be continued in report

Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA): Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

