Myasthenia Gravis Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight
DelveInsight's "Myasthenia Gravis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Myasthenia Gravis , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Myasthenia Gravis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
- The prevalence of myasthenia gravis in the United States is estimated at 14 to 20 per 100,000 population, approximately 36,000 to 60,000 cases in the United States. However, myasthenia gravis remains underdiagnosed and the prevalence is probably higher (James et al.)
- As per DelveInsight’s estimates, total cases of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis in the 7MM was found to be 58,828 in 2017. Among all the countries, the estimates show higher diagnosed prevalence of generalized Myasthenia Gravis in the United States in 2017.
- According to DelveInsight’s estimates, among the 7MM, Japan had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of Myasthenia Gravis in 2017.
- Among the total prevalent cases, moderate to severe generalized cases were more as compared to the mild and intubated cases.
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Myasthenia Gravis , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Myasthenia Gravis epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Myasthenia Gravis are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Myasthenia Gravis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Myasthenia Gravis market
Myasthenia Gravis (MG) is an autoimmune disease that is characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue. The disease is B-cell mediated and is associated with antibodies directed against the acetylcholine receptor, muscle-specific kinase (MUSK) and lipoprotein-related protein 4 (LRP4) etc. Myasthenia Gravis is typically divided into five types, congenital myasthenia gravis, generalized myasthenia gravis, ocular myasthenia gravis, transient neonatal myasthenia gravis, and juvenile myasthenia gravis, depending on the time of disease onset, the cause of the neuromuscular dysfunction, and the muscle groups affected.
The Myasthenia Gravis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Myasthenia Gravis epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Myasthenia Gravis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
UCB Pharma
Argenx
Ra Pharmaceuticals
CSL Behring
Firdapse
Rozanolixizumab
Efgartigimod
Zilucoplan
Hizentra
And Many Others
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Myasthenia Gravis
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Myasthenia Gravis
- Myasthenia Gravis : Market Overview at a Glance
- Myasthenia Gravis : Disease Background and Overview
- Patient Journey
- Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of Myasthenia Gravis Treatment
- Marketed Products
List to be continued in report
- Emerging Therapies
List to be continued in report
- Myasthenia Gravis: Seven Major Market Analysis
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of Myasthenia Gravis
- KOL Views
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- Appendix
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
- About DelveInsight
