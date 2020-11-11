Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight
Some of the key facts of the report
- Total Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) prevalent population in the 7MM is expected to rise to 284,823 in 2030.
- IPF affects approximately 132,000 people in the US with about 50,000 new diagnoses every year.
- Moderate IPF cases are more prominent in comparison to Mild and Severe cases across 7 MM.
“Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size in the 7MM was 1,510 Million in 2017.”
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is a non-neoplastic, chronic, progressive interstitial scarring of lungs which rapidly leads to respiratory failure and death. Current IPF market comprises two approved therapies – nintedanib and pirfenidone for mild-to-moderate Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
They slow disease progression and have a beneficial effect on the physiological damage of forced vital capacity (FVC), diffusing capacity of the lung for carbon monoxide (DLCO) and progression-free survival. However, they do not reverse/stop lung fibrosis or provide a survival benefit. Therefore, the only option for severe IPF is lung transplantation (LT), which may improve the quality of life (QoL) and prolong survival.
Currently, the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis therapeutic approach of IPF involves both nonpharmacological and pharmacological strategies. The nonpharmacological treatment in IPF includes supplemental oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation and palliative care services. However, the pharmacological treatment options include corticosteroids, immunosuppressive/cytotoxic agents (azathioprine, cyclophosphamide), anti-fibrotic agents (e.g., colchicine or d-penicillamine) alone or in combination, anti-coagulants, antacid therapy and lung transplantation.
Both the approved therapies are anti-fibrotic mediators. Nintedanib, which is a potent intracellular inhibitor of the receptor tyrosine kinases PDGFR, FGFR, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) and non-receptor tyrosine kinases of the Src family. Whereas, Pirfenidone, reduces the markers of oxidative stress, reducing the proliferation of lung fibroblasts and their differentiation into myofibroblasts by attenuating key TGF-?-induced signalling pathways and reducing the expression of TGF-induced heat-shock protein 47 (HSP47).
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
- Tipelukast
- Pamrevlumab
- KD025
- PRM 151
- GLPG1690
- And many others
The key players in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market are:
- MediciNova
- FibroGen
- Kadmon Corporation, LLCs
- Promedior
- Galapagos NV
- And many others
