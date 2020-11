Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market: 2020 Worldwide Opportunities, Market Share

The global “transdermal drug delivery system market” size is expected to expand at a healthy rate on account rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) around the world, according to a Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Patches, Gels), By Application (Pain Management, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System Diseases, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. As per World Health Organization (WHO) data, cardiovascular diseases are the number cause of global deaths, with this class of diseases causing around 17.9 million deaths in 2016.

Regional Analysis

Widespread Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Accelerate Market Growth in North America

North America is anticipated to establish a commanding hold on the transdermal drug delivery system market share owing to the fact that the region is home to a large number of people with chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity. In addition to this, there is strong focus on medical research in the region, resulting in healthy funding in the healthcare sector. In Asia-Pacific, governmental spending on healthcare is rising and new medical technologies are being rapidly adopted in hospitals and clinics across the region, which augurs well for this market. The market in Europe is also expected to grow steadily as a result of robust healthcare infrastructure.

