Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market by Top Key Players are Seegene Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, IMMY

The World Health Organization (WHO) has underscored HIV as one of the major causes of meningitis. As per a study conducted in 2017, approximately 36.7 million people around the world were affected by HIV. High incidence of such infectious diseases is projected to bolster the global meningitis diagnostic testing market sales in the coming years. According to Fortune Business Insights, in an upcoming report, titled, “Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Test Type (Latex Agglutination Test, PCR Assay, Lateral Flow Assay Test, Others), By Causative Agents (Bacteria, Virus, Fungi, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Academic and Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the rising incidence of meningitis and increasing number of diagnostic centers are expected to boost the global meningitis diagnostic testing market growth in the coming years. Additionally, increasing government participation in controlling the outbreaks of meningitis as well as a rise in the demand for immediate diagnosis systems are likely to contribute to the growth of the global market.

Siemens and the University of Liverpool Engage in Strategic Acquisitions and Test Launches

Fortune Business Insights listed out three of the key industry developments that have recently occurred in the global meningitis diagnostic testing market. They are as follows:

Siemens Healthineers, a leading healthcare company, based in Germany, announced that it finally acquired Fast Track Diagnostics (FTD) in January 2018. The acquisition would aid Siemens in underscoring the company’s commitment to its designated growth area and in expanding its molecular diagnostics portfolio. FTD developed a wide range of syndromic panels and CE-marked1 infectious disease detection tests. It would also support Siemens in serving a bigger consumer base.

In March 2018, Fast Track Diagnostics and the University of Liverpool announced that they partnered up to create a commercial blood test to enhance the management and diagnosis of meningitis in patients. The university received around USD 2.2 million from UL’s industrial partner Fast Track Diagnostics and UK’s Medical Research Council for the same. A team of researchers from the university declared that they have successfully developed a laboratory test to help patients measure their body’s response to a blood infection. The test can also differentiate between viral and bacterial meningitis without a lumbar puncture.

Fortune Business Insights has listed some of the prominent market players operating in the global meningitis diagnostic testing market. They are:

Seegene Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

IMMY

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BioFire Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Other key market players

