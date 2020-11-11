Lupus Nephritis Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on “Lupus Nephritis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030”.

DelveInsight’s “Lupus Nephritis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Lupus Nephritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lupus Nephritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the facts of the report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the United Sates accounted for the maximum number of Lupus Nephritis patients with 134,190 cases in 2017. As per DelveInsight analysis, Italy accounted for 17,013 Lupus Nephritis patients in 2017. DelveInsight estimates, in 2017, Proteinuria associated with LN cases were found in all of the diagnosed cases, while second common manifestation in LN was microscopic hematuria with 85,882 cases (80%). As per DelveInsight’s estimates, total prevalent population of Lupus Nephritis in the 7 major markets was 190,819 in 2017.

Key benefits of the report

Lupus Nephritis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Lupus Nephritis epidemiology and Lupus Nephritis market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Lupus Nephritis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Lupus Nephritis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

“According to Delveinsight, Market Size of Lupus Nephritis (LN) in the 7MM was found to be $1360 million in 2017.”



Lupus nephritis (LN) is a common and potentially devastating manifestation of SLE. It is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in patients with SLE. LN leads to inflammation of small blood vessels which play an important role in filtering waste materials in the kidney. It also involves the inflammation of glomeruli.

Although LN can occur during a flare of SLE with skin manifestations or other organ system involvement, it often occurs without other clinical signs of active lupus. Thus, it is of key importance that patients with lupus have routine urine analysis with microscopy looking for protein, blood, and cellular casts. Lupus nephritis is primarily caused by the deposition of immune complexes. The size of the complexes determines the location of deposition, and therefore, leads to differences in classification (mesangial, focal, diffuse).

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Lupus nephritis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

Prograf Obinutuzumab Belimumab Voclosporin Anifrolumab BI 655064 Iscalimab

And many others

The key players in Lupus nephritis market are:

Astellas Pharma Roche GlaxoSmithKline Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AstraZeneca Boehringer Ingelheim Novartis

And many others

Table of contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Lupus Nephritis Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Lupus Nephritis Lupus Nephritis: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Lupus Nephritis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Lupus Nephritis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Lupus Nephritis: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Lupus Nephritis Treatment and Management

8.2. Lupus Nephritis Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Lupus Nephritis Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Lupus Nephritis: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Lupus Nephritis KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Browse through our vast repository from here.

