Myelofibrosis Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Myelofibrosis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Myelofibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Myelofibrosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the facts:

The incidence was estimated to be 0.5 cases per 100,000 people. Approximately, 50 percent of people with PMF have a mutation of the JAK2 gene. In younger children, girls are affected twice as often as boys. Primary Myelofibrosis is a rare condition that affects approximately 1 in 500,000 people worldwide. Myelofibrosis affects males and females in equal numbers.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Myelofibrosis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Myelofibrosis epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Myelofibrosis are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Myelofibrosis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Myelofibrosis market

Myelofibrosis (MF) is a disorder in which normal bone marrow tissue is gradually replaced with a fibrous scar-like material. It is classified as a type of chronic leukemia and belongs to a group of blood disorders called myeloproliferative diseases. Over time, this leads to progressive bone marrow failure. Under normal conditions,the bone marrow provides a fine network of fibres on which the stem cells can divide and grow. Specialised cells in the bone marrow known as fibroblasts make these fibres.

Myelofibrosis can be of two types:

Primary myelofibrosis (also called Chronic Idiopathic Myelofibrosis, agnogenic myeloid metaplasia) develops on its own, due to certain genetic mutations. It occurs most often between age 50 and 70 years, mostly in men.

Secondary myelofibrosis occurs as a result of other disorders, particularly other blood disorders such as chronic myeloid leukemia, polycythemia vera, thrombocythemia, multiple myeloma, and lymphoma.

Initially, most people with primary myelofibrosis have no signs or symptoms. Eventually, fibrosis can lead to a reduction in the number of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. A shortage of red blood cells (anemia) often causes extreme tiredness (fatigue) or shortness of breath. A loss of white blood cells can lead to an increased number of infections, and a reduction of platelets can cause easy bleeding or bruising.

Because blood cell formation (hematopoiesis) in the bone marrow is disrupted, other organs such as the spleen or liver may begin to produce blood cells. This process, called extramedullary hematopoiesis, often leads to an enlarged spleen (splenomegaly) or an enlarged liver (hepatomegaly). People with splenomegaly may feel pain or fullness in the abdomen, especially below the ribs on the left side. Other common signs and symptoms of primary myelofibrosis include fever, night sweats, and bone pain.

Mutations in the JAK2, MPL, CALR, and TET2 genes are associated with most cases of primary myelofibrosis.

Primary myelofibrosis is most commonly diagnosed in people aged 50 to 80 but can occur at any age.

Myelofibrosis can also progress to other, more aggressive, types more aggressive forms.

Some of the Companies Covered:

Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

Sierra Oncology,Inc.

Kartos Therapeutics

Novartis

Forbius

And Many Others

Drugs Covered:

Jaktinib hydrochloride tablets

Momelotinib

KRT-232

PIM447 +Ruxolitinib +LEE011 combination

AVID200

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Myelofibrosis Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Myelofibrosis Myelofibrosis: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Myelofibrosis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Myelofibrosis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Myelofibrosis: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Myelofibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Myelofibrosis Treatment and Management

8.2. Myelofibrosis Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Myelofibrosis Treatment Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

List to be continued in report

Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

List to be continued in report

Myelofibrosis: Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Myelofibrosis Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Myelofibrosis Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Myelofibrosis Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Myelofibrosis Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Myelofibrosis Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Myelofibrosis Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Myelofibrosis Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Myelofibrosis Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Myelofibrosis Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Myelofibrosis Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Myelofibrosis Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Myelofibrosis Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Myelofibrosis Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Myelofibrosis Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Myelofibrosis Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Myelofibrosis Market Size by Therapies in Japan

Access and Reimbursement Overview of Myelofibrosis KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

