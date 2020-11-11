Optic Neuritis Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Optic Neuritis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“.

DelveInsight’s “Optic Neuritis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Optic Neuritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Optic Neuritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the facts:

A rare condition with an estimated annual incidence of 6.4 per 100,000 cases in population in the United States.

ON is most common among adults, age 20 to 40 years, and its symptoms generally improve in 80 percent of patients over few weeks.

More females are affected than males and approximately five out of every one-hundred thousand people are affected by ON every year

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Optic Neuritis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Optic Neuritis epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Optic Neuritis are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Optic Neuritis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Optic Neuritis market

Optic Neuritis (ON) is the swelling of the eye’s optic nerve. The optic nerve carries light signals from the back of the eye to the brain so that a person can see. A person cannot see clearly if the optic nerve is swollen, damaged or is infected.

It is an acute rare disorder which usually occurs in one eye, and is being characterized by the symptoms including blurring of vision, a loss of part or all of central vision, reduced color vision, and dimness of vision.

Most patients with ON have eye pain which characteristically worsen with movement of the eye.

Some of the companies covered:

Biogen

Mitochon Pharmaceuticals

Noveome Biotherapeutics

And Many Others

Drugs Covered:

Opicinumab

MP101

ST266

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Optic Neuritis Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Optic Neuritis Optic Neuritis: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Optic Neuritis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Optic Neuritis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Optic Neuritis: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Optic Neuritis Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Optic Neuritis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Optic Neuritis Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Optic Neuritis Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Optic Neuritis Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Optic Neuritis Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Optic Neuritis Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Optic Neuritis Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Optic Neuritis Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Optic Neuritis Treatment and Management

8.2. Optic Neuritis Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Optic Neuritis Treatment Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

List to be continued in report

Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

List to be continued in report

Optic Neuritis: Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Optic Neuritis Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Optic Neuritis Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Optic Neuritis Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Optic Neuritis Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Optic Neuritis Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Optic Neuritis Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Optic Neuritis Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Optic Neuritis Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Optic Neuritis Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Optic Neuritis Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Optic Neuritis Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Optic Neuritis Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Optic Neuritis Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Optic Neuritis Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Optic Neuritis Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Optic Neuritis Market Size by Therapies in Japan

Access and Reimbursement Overview of Optic Neuritis KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

