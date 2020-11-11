Optic Neuritis Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight
(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Optic Neuritis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“.
DelveInsight’s “Optic Neuritis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Optic Neuritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Optic Neuritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
- A rare condition with an estimated annual incidence of 6.4 per 100,000 cases in population in the United States.
- ON is most common among adults, age 20 to 40 years, and its symptoms generally improve in 80 percent of patients over few weeks.
- More females are affected than males and approximately five out of every one-hundred thousand people are affected by ON every year
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Optic Neuritis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Optic Neuritis epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Optic Neuritis are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Optic Neuritis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Optic Neuritis market
Optic Neuritis (ON) is the swelling of the eye’s optic nerve. The optic nerve carries light signals from the back of the eye to the brain so that a person can see. A person cannot see clearly if the optic nerve is swollen, damaged or is infected.
It is an acute rare disorder which usually occurs in one eye, and is being characterized by the symptoms including blurring of vision, a loss of part or all of central vision, reduced color vision, and dimness of vision.
Most patients with ON have eye pain which characteristically worsen with movement of the eye.
Some of the companies covered:
- Biogen
- Mitochon Pharmaceuticals
- Noveome Biotherapeutics
- And Many Others
- Opicinumab
- MP101
- ST266
- And Many Others
