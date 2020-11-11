Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on ‘Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast—2030’.

DelveInsight’s ‘Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast—2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the GAD, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the GAD market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Findings

Country Wise-Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology

The Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in 7MM was 16,606,987 in 2017, based on DSM-V criteria. Estimates show that the United States accounted for the highest number of cases of GAD among all the 7MM countries, i.e., 11,113,727 . Among the EU5, France has the highest prevalence with estimated 1,304,965 cases in 2017.

In 2017, there were a total of 4,083,434 cases of GAD in the age-group (18–24), and 685,341 cases in 65 and above, in the United States.

cases of GAD in the age-group (18–24), and cases in 65 and above, in the United States. The severity of GAD Is divided into mild, moderate, or severe based on the number of criteria symptoms such as a functional disability in work role performance, household maintenance, social life, and intimate relationships with the severity of the symptoms.

In 2017, there were 238,201 mild cases, 459,904 moderate cases and 333,070 severe cases of GAD in the US. The overall children and adolescent specific severity specific cases of GAD are subjected to increase in the coming years.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) is characterized by persistent and exaggerated anxiety and worry about everyday life events with no obvious reasons for worry. People with GAD may anticipate disaster and may be overly concerned about money, health, family, work, or other issues. Individuals with GAD find it difficult to control their worry. They may worry more than seems warranted about actual events or may expect the worst even when there is no apparent reason for concern. According to Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), GAD affects around 6.8 million adults or 3.1% of the US adult population in any given year and the criteria used for diagnosis was based on DSM-IV. However, latest DSM-V yielded an influx of new GAD cases which give rise to the prevalence rate as well in adult population (i.e. 12-month prevalence rate is 4% in the US adult population).

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drug Chapters

Drug chapter segment of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder report encloses the detailed analysis of Generalized Anxiety Disorder marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Generalized Anxiety Disorder clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Emerging Drugs

Troriluzole: BioHaven Pharmaceuticals

BNC210: Bionomics

PH94B: Pherin Pharmaceuticals/VistaGen Therapeutics

And Many Others

Products detail in the report…

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Outlook

Key Findings

According to DelveInsight, Generalized Anxiety Disorder market in the 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017–2030.The therapeutic market of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in seven major markets was found to be USD 3,164 million in 2017which is expected to increase during study period (2017–2030).

The United States Market Outlook

In 2017, the total market size of GAD therapies was found to be USD 2,463 million in the United States which is expected to increase in the study period (2017–2030).

EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

In 2017, the total market size of GAD therapies was found to be USD 542 million in the EU-5 countries which is expected to increase in the study period (2017–2030).

Japan Market Outlook

The total market size of GAD therapies in Japan was found to be USD 160 million in 2017.

Table of Contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

3. SWOT Analysis of GAD

4. Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5. GAD: Market Overview at a Glance

5.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of GAD in 2017

5.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of GAD in 2030

6. GAD: Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Signs and Symptoms

6.3. Risk Factors and Causes

6.4. Pathophysiology

6.5. Diagnosis

6.6. Screening Tools

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2.1. United States

7.2.2. EU5

7.2.3. Japan

7.3. Epidemiology: 7MM

7.4. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in 7MM

8. United States

8.1. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in the United States

8.2. Gender-Specific Cases of GAD in the United States

8.3. Age-Specific Cases of GAD in the United States

8.4. Severity -Specific Cases of GAD in the United States

8.4.1. Children and Adolescents

8.4.2. Adults

9. EU5

9.1. Germany

9.1.1. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in Germany

9.1.2. Gender-Specific Cases of GAD in Germany

9.1.3. Age-Specific Cases of GAD in Germany

9.1.4. Severi ty -Specific Cases of GAD in Germany

9.2. France

9.2.1. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in France

9.2.2. Gender-Specific Cases of GAD in France

9.2.3. Age-Specific Cases of GAD in France

9.2.4. Severity -Specific Cases of GAD in France

9.3. Italy

9.3.1. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in Italy

9.3.2. Gender-Specific Cases of GAD in Italy

9.3.3. Age-Specific Cases of GAD in Italy

9.3.4. Severity -Specific Cases of GAD in Italy

9.4. Spain

9.4.1. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in Spain

9.4.2. Gender-Specific Cases of GAD in Spain

9.4.3. Age-Specific Cases of GAD in Spain

9.4.4. Severity -Specific Cases of GAD in Spain

9.5. The United Kingdom (UK)

9.5.1. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in the UK

9.5.2. Gender-Specific Cases of GAD in the UK

9.5.3. Age-Specific Cases of GAD in the UK

9.5.4. Severity -Specific Cases of GAD in the UK

10. Japan

10.1. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in Japan

10.2. Gender-Specific Cases of GAD in Japan

10.3. Age-Specific Cases of GAD in Japan

10.4. Severity -Specific Cases of GAD in Japan

10.4.1. Children and Adolescents

10.4.2. Adults

11. Current Treatment Practices: GAD

11.1. Treatment of special populations

11.2. Treatment Guidelines

11.2.1. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE): GAD Management

11.2.2. Treatment Recommendation Summary

12. Unmet Needs

13. Case Report

13.1. A Case Report of GAD and Changes in Treatment Plan Based on Patient Care Scenario: Follow up

14. Patient Journey of GAD

15. Key Endpoints in GAD Clinical Trials

16. Marketed Therapies

16.1. Marketed Therapies Key Cross

17. Emerging Therapies

17.1. Key Cross

17.2. BNC210: Bionomics

17.2.1. Product Description

17.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

17.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

17.3. PH94B: Pherin Pharmaceuticals/VistaGen Therapeutics

17.3.1. Product Description

17.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

17.3.3. Safety and Efficacy

17.4. Intuniv (Guanfacine; previously known as SPD503): Shire (acquired by Takeda Pharmaceuticals)

17.4.1. Product Description

17.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

17.4.3. Clinical Development

17.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

17.5. Troriluzole: BioHaven Pharmaceuticals

17.5.1. Product Description

17.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

17.5.3. Clinical Development

17.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

18. GAD: Seven Major Market Analysis

18.1. Key Findings

18.2. Market Outlook: 7MM

18.3. Total Market Size of GAD in 7MM

18.4. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in 7MM

18.5. United States

18.5.1. Total Market size of GAD in the US

18.5.2. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in the US

18.6. EU5

18.7. Germany

18.7.1. Total Market size of GAD in Germany

18.7.2. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in Germany

18.8. France

18.8.1. Total Market size of GAD in France

18.8.2. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in France

18.9. Italy

18.9.1. Total Market size of GAD in Italy

18.9.2. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in Italy

18.10. Spain

18.10.1. Total Market size of GAD in Spain

18.10.2. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in Spain

18.11. United Kingdom

18.11.1. Total Market size of GAD in the UK

18.11.2. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in the UK

18.12. Japan

18.12.1. Total Market size of GAD in Japan

18.12.2. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in Japan

19. Market Access and Reimbursement of GAD Therapies

19.1. NICE Recommendations

19.2. British Association of Psychopharmacology Recommendations

19.3. Access and Reimbursement of Other Therapies

19.4. Reimbursement Management

20. Market Drivers

21. Market Barriers

22. Appendix

22.1. Bibliography

22.2. Report Methodology

23. DelveInsight Capabilities

24. Disclaimer

25. About DelveInsight

