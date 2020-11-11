Maleic Anhydride Market 2020: Industry Trends and Investigation Growth Rate, consumption by Regional data, Product & Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Analysis By 2025

Maleic anhydride is a colorless or white solid with an acrid odor. Maleic anhydride is a very versatile molecule that lends itself to many applications requiring a number of properties and functionalities. With three active sites (two carboxyl groups and one double bond), it is an excellent joining and cross linking agent. Its major end use, representing well over half of global demand, is in the manufacture of unsaturated polyester resins, where its cross-linking abilities are important.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Huntsman Corporation

Sasol-Huntsman

Ashland

Polynt

LANXESS

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Flint Hills Resources

BASF

YONGSAN CHEMICALS

INC

DSM

Mitsubishi Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Elekeiroz SA

Bartek Ingredients

Korea PTG

CEPSA

MOL Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical

Qiaoyou Chemical

Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Hongxin Chemical

Shengyuan Group

Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical

Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical

Huanghua Hongcheng Business

Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical

Changzhou Shuguang Chemical

Solid Maleic Anhydride

Molten Maleic Anhydride

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1

4-butanediol (BDO)

Other

China is the largest manufacturer of maleic anhydride who accounts for about 57.88% capacity market share in 2014. USA, following China, becomes the second largest one, with 14.51% capacity market share in 2014. Although China has the largest capacity of maleic anhydride in the world, its capacity utilization rate is much lower, especially for maleic anhydride capacity using benzene oxidation. The oversupply in China is obvious. Affected by the downstream industry and poor profits, benzene oxidation maleic anhydride manufacturers prefer to hold wait-and- see attitudes toward the market for the time being. The worldwide market for Maleic Anhydride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 3730 million US$ in 2023, from 2240 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

