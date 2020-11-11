Cervical Cancer Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) Delveinsight has launched a new report on “Cervical Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030.”

DelveInsight’s “Cervical Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cervical Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cervical Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts:

As per Delveinsight, In 2016, there were an estimated 289,696 women living with cervical cancer in the United States. The number of new cases of cervical cancer was 7.3 per 100,000 women per year. The number of deaths was 2.3 per 100,000 women per year. Cervical Cancer affects females in the age group of 35 and 45; It rarely develops in women younger than 20.

Report key Highlights:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Cervical Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Cervical Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Cervical Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Cervical Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Cervical Cancer market

Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cervical-cancer-market

“As per WHO estimates, Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women.”

Cervical cancer occurs in the cells of the cervix and usually originates in the transformation zone of the cervix, and spreads to regional lymph nodes with parametrial invasion also common.

Most cases of cervical cancer are caused by infection with human papillomavirus (HPV). Apart from HPV, other factors that can also increase the risk include: human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), chlamydia, smoking, obesity, family history of cervical cancer, diet low in fruits and vegetables, taking birth control pills, and having three full-term pregnancies.

Clinical presentation depends mainly on the location and extent of disease. Precancerous changes or very early stage disease are usually asymptomatic and are detected on a cervical smear. Symptoms usually appear when the tumour causes spontaneous or contact bleeding, or pain if lymph nodes are involved.

Typical cervical cancer symptoms are: unusual bleeding, such as in between periods, after sex, or after menopause, vaginal discharge that looks or smells different than usual, pain in the pelvis, needing to urinate more often, pain during urination etc.

All women are at risk for cervical cancer. It occurs most often in women over age 30. There’s more than one kind of cervical cancer.

Squamous cell carcinoma-This forms in the lining of cervix. It’s found in up to 90% of cases.

Adenocarcinoma-This forms in the cells that produce mucus.

Mixed carcinoma-This has features of the two other types.

Cervical cancer has four stages:

Stage 1 where cancer is small

Stage 2-cancer is larger and may spread outside of the uterus and cervix

Stage 3, where it spread to the lower part of the vagina or to the pelvis

Stage 4 where the cancer may have spread outside of the pelvis to organs like lungs, bones, or liver.

There are 3 different types of screening tests that are currently recommended by WHO;

Visual inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA)

Conventional (Pap) test and liquid-based cytology (LBC)

HPV testing for high-risk HPV types.

Some of the key companies:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Zeria Pharmaceutical

Advaxis

AstraZeneca

Immunitor

And Many Others

Drugs Covered:

Libtayo

Z-100

ADXS11–001

IMFINZ

V3-Cervix

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Cervical Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Cervical Cancer Cervical Cancer: Market Overview at a Glance Cervical Cancer: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Cervical Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Cervical Cancer Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Cervical Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Cervical Cancer KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers

