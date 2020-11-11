Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030.

Rheumatoid Arthritis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Rheumatoid Arthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Rheumatoid Arthritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the report

One in 12 women and 1 in 20 men will develop an inflammatory autoimmune rheumatic disease during their lifetime.

About 1.5 million in the US have Rheumatoid Arthritis with a prevalence of 0.6%.

Japan has the lowest percentage of prevalent diagnosed and treated patients.

The peak age at Rheumatoid Arthritis onset shifted from the 50–59 years age group to the 60–69 years age group over the last decade

“Women are affected by Rheumatoid Arthritis three times more than men.”

Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment landscape has progressed from the last two decade, including the diagnosis and treatment. Albeit, presently there is no cure for the disease, the goals of therapy are to decrease pain, inflammation control, preserve the ability of the patient to function in activities of daily living and work and avert joint destruction. Pharmacists and other healthcare professionals play a vital role in caring for Rheumatoid Arthritis patients. The pharmacologic approaches have relied on combinations of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), analgesics, glucocorticoids (prednisone, methylprednisone), disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) and biologics.

Corticosteroids, including prednisone, prednisolone and methylprednisolone, are potent and quick-acting anti-inflammatory medications. They may be used to get potentially damaging inflammation under control and may be needed to control severe polyarticular disease until disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) have been added and become useful.

There is now a better comprehension of the mechanisms/pathways involved in the disease, permitting site-specific drug development. There are two major types of Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARDs): biological and synthetic.

Conventional, synthetic DMARDs (csDMARDs) are not site-specific, and they do not have precise mechanisms of action for relieving the disease. Synthetic DMARDs targets to a particular site. Biological DMARDs are also site-specific (e.g., targeting TNF, IL-6, IL-1, B cells, or T cells).

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered:

Filgotinib

Olokizumab

ABX464

And many others

The key players in Rheumatoid Arthritis market are:

Galapagos NV/Gilead Sciences

R-Pharm

Abivax

And many others

Table of contents

Report Introduction Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Overview at a Glance Rheumatoid Arthritis Disease Background and Overview Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population Rheumatoid Arthritis Country-Wise Epidemiology United States EU–5 Countries

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. Germany

7.3. France

7.4. Italy

7.5. Spain

7.6. United Kingdom

7.7. Japan

Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatments and Medical Practices Rheumatoid Arthritis Emerging Therapies Key Cross Competition

10.1. Filgotinib: Galapagos NV/Gilead Sciences

10.2. Olokizumab: R-Pharm

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size 7MM Rheumatoid Arthritis Country-Wise Market Analysis United States Market Size EU5 Market Size

14.1. Germany Market Size

14.2. France Market Size

14.3. Italy Market Size

14.4. Spain Market Size

14.5. UK Market Size

Japan Market Size Rheumatoid Arthritis Report Methodology DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

