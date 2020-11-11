Polycythemia Vera Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight
(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a report on “Polycythemia Vera – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030”
DelveInsight’s “Polycythemia Vera – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Polycythemia Vera , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Polycythemia Vera market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
- According to DelveInsight, total prevalent population of Polycythemia Vera (PV) in the 7MM was found to be 301,833 in 2017.
- Most of the diagnosed prevalence of PV was found in the United States with 107,760 cases in 2017.
- Japan had 22,974 diagnosed prevalent cases for PV in 2017.
- Among EU5, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of PV with 12,085 cases
- Polycythemia Vera market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Polycythemia Vera epidemiology and Polycythemia Vera market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
- Polycythemia Vera market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.
- Polycythemia Vera market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.
- Polycythemia Vera market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Polycythemia Vera market.
“As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the therapeutic market of Polycythemia Vera (PV) in the seven major markets was assessed to be USD 1,099.54 million in 2017”
Polycythemia Vera (PV) is a rare condition characterized by the progressively increased number of red blood cells in bloodstream, white blood cells (WBC) and platelets also increase in number in the affected people. This condition is known as myeloproliferative neoplasms, where the body produces too many of these cells (RBC, WBC and Platelets). These new cells cause the blood to be thicker than usual, increasing the risk for blood clots that can block blood flow in arteries and veins. If a blood clot occurs in the veins, deep in the arms and the legs, it is known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT).
Mutation in the JAK2 kinase is responsible for PV. Most cases of PV are associated with genetic changes that are somatic, not in the egg and sperm cells, which pass on genetic information to offspring.
The diagnosis of PV is done by testing the blood for levels of a hormone called erythropoietin or testing the blood for mutations in JAK2. Bone marrow aspiration and biopsy are also done to confirm whether or not a person has PV. The diagnostic test also includes Complete blood count (CBC) to measure the number and quality of WBCs, RBCs, and platelets.
Some of the key companies working on Polycythemia Vera are:
- AstraZeneca
- Array Biopharma
- SpringWorks Therapeutics
And Many Others.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Polycythemia Vera treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
- Jakafi (Ruxolitinib): Incyte Corporation/Novartis
- Besremi: AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG/ PharmaEssentia
- Idasanutlin: Hoffmann-La Roche
- KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics
And Many Others
