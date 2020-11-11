Polycythemia Vera Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a report on “ Polycythemia Vera – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 ”

DelveInsight’s “Polycythemia Vera – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Polycythemia Vera , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Polycythemia Vera market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the Facts:

According to DelveInsight, total prevalent population of Polycythemia Vera (PV) in the 7MM was found to be 301,833 in 2017. Most of the diagnosed prevalence of PV was found in the United States with 107,760 cases in 2017. Japan had 22,974 diagnosed prevalent cases for PV in 2017. Among EU5, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of PV with 12,085 cases

Request for free sample report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/polycythemia-vera-market

Report Key Highlights:

Polycythemia Vera market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Polycythemia Vera epidemiology and Polycythemia Vera market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.) Polycythemia Vera market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies. Polycythemia Vera market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM. Polycythemia Vera market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Polycythemia Vera market.

“As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the therapeutic market of Polycythemia Vera (PV) in the seven major markets was assessed to be USD 1,099.54 million in 2017”

Polycythemia Vera (PV) is a rare condition characterized by the progressively increased number of red blood cells in bloodstream, white blood cells (WBC) and platelets also increase in number in the affected people. This condition is known as myeloproliferative neoplasms, where the body produces too many of these cells (RBC, WBC and Platelets). These new cells cause the blood to be thicker than usual, increasing the risk for blood clots that can block blood flow in arteries and veins. If a blood clot occurs in the veins, deep in the arms and the legs, it is known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Mutation in the JAK2 kinase is responsible for PV. Most cases of PV are associated with genetic changes that are somatic, not in the egg and sperm cells, which pass on genetic information to offspring.

The diagnosis of PV is done by testing the blood for levels of a hormone called erythropoietin or testing the blood for mutations in JAK2. Bone marrow aspiration and biopsy are also done to confirm whether or not a person has PV. The diagnostic test also includes Complete blood count (CBC) to measure the number and quality of WBCs, RBCs, and platelets.

Some of the key companies working on Polycythemia Vera are:

AstraZeneca

Array Biopharma

SpringWorks Therapeutics

And Many Others.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Polycythemia Vera treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs Covered:

Jakafi (Ruxolitinib): Incyte Corporation/Novartis

Besremi: AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG/ PharmaEssentia

Idasanutlin: Hoffmann-La Roche

KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary Polycythemia Vera (PV) Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market (%) Distribution of PV in 2017

3.2. Market (%) Distribution of PV in 2030

Polycythemia Vera (PV): Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Polycythemia Vera: A Type of MPN

4.3. Signs and Symptoms of Polycythemia Vera

4.4. Causes of Polycythemia Vera

4.5. Complications due to Polycythemia Vera

4.6. Clinical Aspects of Polycythemia Vera

4.7. Pathophysiology of Polycythemia Vera

4.7.1. JAK2 V617F in Polycythemia Vera

4.8. Diagnosis of Polycythemia Vera

4.9. Diagnostic Guidelines

4.9.1. British Society for Hematology Guidelines for Polycythemia Vera (PV)

4.9.2. WHO Diagnostic Guidelines

4.9.3. British Society for Hematology Guideline

Case Reports Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Methodology

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. Total Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in the 7MM

6.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in the 7MM

6.5. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in the 7MM

6.6. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in the 7MM

6.7. Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera by Gene Mutation in the 7MM

United States Epidemiology

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. KOL Insights

7.3. Total Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in the United States

7.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in the United States

7.5. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in the United States

7.6. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in the United States

7.7. Diagnosed Prevalence of PV by Gene Mutation in the United States

EU5 Epidemiology

8.1. Germany Epidemiology

8.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.1.2. Total Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in Germany

8.1.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in Germany

8.1.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in Germany

8.1.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in Germany

8.1.6. Diagnosed Prevalence of PV by Gene Mutation in Germany

8.2. France Epidemiology

8.2.1. Assumptions and rationale

8.2.2. Total Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in France

8.2.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in France

8.2.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in France

8.2.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in France

8.2.6. Diagnosed Prevalence of PV by Gene Mutation in France

8.3. Italy Epidemiology

8.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.3.2. Total Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in Italy

8.3.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in Italy

8.3.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in Italy

8.3.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in Italy

8.3.6. Diagnosed Prevalence of PV by Gene Mutation in Italy

8.4. Spain Epidemiology

8.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.4.2. Total Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in Spain

8.4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in Spain

8.4.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in Spain

8.4.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in Spain

8.4.6. Diagnosed Prevalence of PV by Gene Mutation in Spain

8.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

8.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.5.2. Total Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in the United Kingdom

8.5.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in the United Kingdom

8.5.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in the United Kingdom

8.5.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in the United Kingdom

8.5.6. Diagnosed Prevalence of PV by Gene Mutation in the United Kingdom

8.6. KOL Insights

Japan Epidemiology

9.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.2. KOL Insights

9.3. Total Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in Japan

9.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera in Japan

9.5. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in Japan

9.6. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera in Japan

9.7. Diagnosed Prevalence of PV by Gene Mutation in Japan

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

10.1. Treatment Algorithm

10.2. Proposed Guidelines for Polycythemia Vera

10.2.1. A British Society for Haematology Guidelines for PV

10.2.2. National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Polycythemia Vera (PV)

10.2.3. European Society for Medical Oncology Guidelines for Polycythemia Vera

Unmet Needs Marketed Products

12.1. Jakafi (Ruxolitinib): Incyte Corporation/Novartis

12.1.1. Drug Description

12.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.1.3. Clinical Development

12.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.1.5. Product Description

12.2. Besremi: AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG/ PharmaEssentia

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Mechanism of Action

12.2.3. Regulatory Milestones

12.2.4. Advantages and Disadvantages

12.2.5. Clinical Development

12.2.6. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.7. Product Profile

Emerging Therapies

13.1. Key Cross Competition

13.2. Idasanutlin: Hoffmann-La Roche

13.2.1. Product Description

13.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.2.3. Advantages and Disadvantages

13.2.4. Clinical Development

13.2.5. Clinical Trials Information

13.2.6. Safety and Efficacy

13.2.7. Product Profile

13.3. KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics

13.3.1. Product Description

13.3.2. Clinical Development

13.3.3. Clinical Trials Information

13.3.4. Product Profile

13.4. Givinostat: Italfarmaco

13.4.1. Product Description

13.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.4.3. Advantages and Disadvantages

13.4.4. Clinical Development

13.4.5. Clinical Trials Information

13.4.6. Safety and Efficacy

13.4.7. Product Profile

List to be continued in the report………

Polycythemia Vera (PV): 7MM Market Analysis

14.1. Key Findings

14.2. Market Size of Polycythemia Vera in 7MM

14.3. Market Size of Polycythemia Vera by Therapies in the 7MM

United States: Market Outlook

15.1. United States Market Size

15.1.1. Total Market size of Polycythemia Vera in the United States

15.1.2. Market Size of Polycythemia Vera by Therapies in the US

EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

16.1. Germany Market Size

16.1.1. Total Market size of Polycythemia Vera in Germany

16.1.2. Market Size of Polycythemia Vera by therapies in Germany

16.2. France Market Size

16.2.1. Total Market size of Polycythemia Vera in France

16.2.2. Market Size of Polycythemia Vera by therapies in France

16.3. Italy Market Size

16.3.1. Total Market size of Polycythemia Vera in Italy

16.3.2. Market Size of Polycythemia Vera by therapies in Italy

16.4. Spain Market Size

16.4.1. Total Market size of Polycythemia Vera in Spain

16.4.2. Market Size of Polycythemia Vera by therapies in Spain

16.5. United Kingdom Market Size

16.5.1. Total Market size of Polycythemia Vera in the United Kingdom

16.5.2. Market Size of Polycythemia Vera by therapies in the UK

Japan Market Outlook

17.1. Japan Market Size

17.1.1. Total Market size of Polycythemia Vera in Japan

17.1.2. Market Size of Polycythemia Vera by therapies in Japan

Market Drivers Appendix

19.1. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Polycythemia Vera – Pipeline Insights, 2020

The Polycythemia Vera report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Polycythemia Vera across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

Polycythemia Vera – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

The Polycythemia Vera epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Polycythemia Vera epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

