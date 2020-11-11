Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market Growth, Size, Trends, Applications, Top Manufacturers, Share, Impact of Covid-19 By 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Top Key Manufacturers in Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market Report:

Arkema S.A.

ANGUS Chemical Company

INVISTA

Eastman Chemical Company

Cargill

Clariant

Croda

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Dow Chemical Company

Allnex

AkzoNobel

Huntsman

Silver Fern Chemical

Nantong Synasia

Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market Size by Type:

AMP (Amino Methyl Propanol)

DMAMP (Dimethyl Amino Methyl Propanol)

DMAE (Dimethyl Amino Ethanol)

DEAE (Diethyl Amino Ethanol)

Others

Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market Size by Applications:

Adhesives

Sealants

Colorants

Printing inks

Others