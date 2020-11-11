Edge Computing Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Edge Computing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Edge Computing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

With different technological innovations, such as sensors and other data producing and collecting devices, the analysis tools enterprises across industries are beginning to drive new levels of performance and productivity. Therefore, a distributed computing paradigm that brings computer data storage closer to the location where it is needed is called edge computing in gaining traction.

The edge computing market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 1272.2 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 6959.2 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 34.%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The development of processing-intensive applications involving IoT, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, which consume larger data sets and perform massive algorithmic parallelism on models has promoted the demand for localized computer, data storage, and network resources. Therefore, along with IoT and IIoT, the adoption of AI and ML also supports the growth of edge computing.

– With the advancement in IoT, artificial intelligence, a new concept is coming in the market i.e., smart city initiatives that support the implementation of edge computing by telecom/carriers that are responsible for deploying the required network. Many US and European cities have already launched smart city initiatives and the initiatives are growing across the Asian and Middle Eastern regions.

– Another factor that is driving the edge computing market is 5G cellular technologies, which delivers massive bandwidth and supports a range of devices, from smartphones to autonomous vehicles and large-scale IoT. They are highly reliant on edge computing infrastructure, as the time taken for data to travel over the fiber networks connecting the radios on the towers to the network core is reducing.

One of the main challenges for edge computing is the lack of a common security framework. Essentially, edge computing shares the same security challenges as the IoT, i.e., the devices are often small and not built with security considerations. Therefore, the security configuration and software updates, which are often needed through the lifecycle of the device, is not present.

